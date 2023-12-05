An epic collection of my best vegan desserts featuring, cakes, ice cream sandwiches, crisps, pies, brownies and bars as well as traditional Indian sweets. Find your favorite among these delicious and easy-to-make plant-based desserts in this round-up and wow your friends and family at the next dinner party.

Coming at you with a round-up of my best vegan desserts ever ! Too often plant-based desserts get a bad rap for being too oily, dry, dense, crumbly, or dry or not tasty.

Trust me, each of these recipes proves just how delicious and indulgent vegan desserts can be. It’s really just down to a good tried-and-tested recipe and these recipes all guarantee a mouthwatering plant-based dessert that’ll be a huge hit at every party. Whether the crowd is vegan or not.

In this collection you’ll find everything from traditional pies, to indulgent celebration cakes, fudgy brownies, ice cream sandwiches and no-bake desserts for summer. I also added a section for Indian sweets for those upcoming festivities.

Enjoy and feel free to drop a comment in the comment section letting me know what your favorite recipe is. I always love hearing from you.





Vegan Cakes

Vegan Snickers Cake A decadent moist Snickers cake inspired by the candy bar. Vanilla cake with peanut butter swirls, topped with date caramel, melted chocolate and peanuts! Glutenfree option

Kulfi Tiramisu (Indian Cardamom Pistachio Tiramisu) Kulfi Tiramisu - this Indian tiramisu fusion combines creamy, cardamom-scented kulfi with coffee infused cake to create a showstopping, layered dessert. It's absolutely epic!

Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Layer Cake (grainfree) This Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Cake with vegan chocolate ganache is super moist, rich and packed with flavor. The best vegan layer cake for all your upcoming celebrations.

Vegan Mango Bundt Cake This Vegan Mango bundt Cake with thick mango swirl and a mango drizzle on top and is soft, moist, and full of flavor! It's a summer treat when served with fresh mango and whipped coconut cream. Super easy to make with simple ingredients! Gluten-free option included.

Vegan Tiramisu Sheet Cake This vegan Tiramisu sheet cake is easier and quicker! It has a light and fluffy sponge cake that's soaked with indulgent coffee syrup and then topped with a rich and creamy homemade vegan mascarpone, And sprinkled with cocoa. Creamy moist and perfect. Gluten-free and nutfree options included.





Vegan Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting Vegan Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting. No added refined sugar in those soft and Delicious Lemon Cake! Make into cupcakes, loaf or a sheet pan cake. Vegan Soyfree Recipe, Can be nut-free. GF option

Vegan Gluten free Vanilla Cake The Best Vegan Gluten free Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Frosting. Soft and delicious vanilla cakes sweetened with dates. Vegan Gluten free Recipe. Can be refined sugar free. Makes Two 6 inch cakes or One 9 by 9 or similar size pan

Vegan Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake This Vegan Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert! A light sponge soaked in cardamom and saffron-scented nut milk. Dairyfree Eggless. It only gets better with time, so perfect for holidays, and Indian festive season!

Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe Cinnamon Streusel Cake Easy Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe. Simple soft Vanilla Cake topped with a delicious Streusel. Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee cake. Vegan soyfree nutfree Recipe. Glutenfree option.Makes One 8 by 8 inch pan or use 9 by 9 inch brownie pan

Vegan Pumpkin Cake with Chocolate Pumpkin Ganache Vegan Pumpkin Cake with creamy Chocolate Pumpkin Ganache. Easy 1 Bowl Pumpkin Sheet Cake with a thick chocolate frosting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be nut-free. Glutenfree option

Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake - Fruit Cake Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake Fruit Cake full of nuts, dried fruits, dates, seeds, candied ginger. Soft, Flavorful and great for gifting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe.

Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard The best fluffy Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard. Soyfree Recipe. Nut-free Gluten-free Options. Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan or square baking dish or 9 by 9 inch

Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache. Simple Chocolate Layer Cake. Add raspberry or apricot preserves. Soy-free Palm Oil-free Recipe

Vegan Pear Upside Down Cake Pear Upside Down Cake. This amazing Vegan Upside Down Cake needs just 1 Bowl and 40 mins. Use other fruits for variation. Vegan Nutfree Soyfree Recipe. GF option Makes 8 or 9 inch cake pan

Vegan Bars and Brownies

Pecan Pie Bars - Date Sweetened/ refined sugar free Glutenfree These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars are super easy to make thanks to a quick gluten-free pastry and no-cook date caramel layer made in the food processor! Gluten-free and naturally sweetened.

Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars (Gluten-free) These refreshing Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars are the perfect easy summer dessert! The recipe features a simple Gluten-free crust made from oat and almond flour and a simple no-bake filling! Chill, cut and enjoy! GF soyfree Oilfree

Vegan Apple Pie Bars These Vegan Apple Pie Bars come together so quickly and easily. Almond Butter in crust and crumble topping make these taste extra special. Options for Glutenfree and Nutfree

Carrot Cake Bars These vegan carrot cake bars are easy to make, moist, loaded with caramelized shredded carrots, perfectly spiced, and topped with a generous crumb topping made with pecans, cinnamon and brown sugar. Gluten-free Nutfree options

Vegan Strawberry Brownies (Gluten-free Grain-free) Amazing Strawberry Brownies! These Decadent Brownies are Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free and have No added oil. Chocolatey and fudgy. Soyfree Vegan Recipe



TRY THIS RECIPE

Easy Vegan Brownies Recipe Easy Vegan Brownies with Walnuts. All whole grain brownies with walnuts. Makes 1 8 by 8 inch brownie pan, 16 pieces. Vegan Brownie. Palm oil free Recipe. Can be made nut-free.

Lentil Brownies Fudgy Lentil Brownies. High Protein Brownies that dont taste beany! Just process and bake. Use chickpeas for variation. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. Can be Nut-free

Vegan Pies

Peanut Butter Chickpea Cookie Pie Recipe Peanut Butter Chickpea Cookie Pie. Chickpea Peanut Butter Cookies. Deep dish Cookie Pie. Fudgy Chocolate Chip Chickpea Cookie Pie Recipe. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 1 8 inch pan

No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn't need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option

Baklava Cheesecake Vegan Baklava cheesecake is an easy but decadent dairy-free cheesecake with crispy phyllo crust filled with a creamy, cheesecake-like filling and topped with a sweet, crunchy, date, nut, and lemon flavored mixture that you would generally find inside a baklava.

Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie This rich vegan chocolate pumpkin pie is perfect for you're craving something a little different this holiday season. An easy almond flour crust filled with a silky-smooth filling packed with the cozy flavors of chocolate, pumpkin and pumpkin spice. Free of dairy, egg, corn, soy, and gluten.

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Easy Vegan Pumpkin Pie with a few ingredients and a rustic crust. Can be made gluten-free. Serve with whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream.

Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake This Vegan Salted Caramel Pie has layers of Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Mousse and Almond Hemp Chocolate Crust. No Bake Gluten-free palm oil free Makes 1 9 inch pie or tart pan

Baked Vegan Cheesecake (Date Sweetened} Vegan Baked Cheesecake. 8 Ingredients, no refined sugar. No prep and soaking needed. Perfectly creamy Date sweetened Cheesecake with Cashew butter. Easily Glutenfree with a glutenfree crust. Vegan Soyfree Recipe

No Bake Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Pudding This easy vegan chocolate pudding has a layer of creamy chocolate mousse and a thicker, dark chocolate layer that makes it super decadent. Top it with cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate for a dreamy dessert.

Vegan Tiramisu Fudge Bars Tiramisu Fudge Bars with creamy cashew vegan mascarpone layered with cocoa coffee cream. These freezer fudge bars are easy and dreamy. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. 9 by 5 loaf pan

Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches with Blueberry Compote Swirl These Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches feature a creamy dairy-free vanilla ice cream with a fruity blueberry swirl sandwiched between two delicious chocolate cookie dough layers! No Bake Glutenfree!

Vegan Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches These Vegan Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches use a quick oat flour cookie dough with coconut milk vanilla ice cream base all homemade. No Baking, no ice cream machine needed. Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe. Nutfree option



TRY THIS RECIPE

Cookie Dough Pie Makes a 9 inch Pie. This Vegan Cookie Dough Pie is insanely decadent with a cookie dough crust, creamy vanilla ice cream filling and dark chocolate chips. Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free

Dark Chocolate Silk Pie This silky smooth Dark Chocolate silk Pie with Chocolate almond Crust is surely going to be crowd pleaser. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten. Can be made corn-free with a different starch such as arrowroot or tapioca.

Vegan Lemon Pudding Creamy, vibrant vegan lemon pudding is such an easy dessert! 5 ingredient no cook no stirring. Just blend, pour, chill, and eat! I love to serve this topped with coconut cream or vegan vanilla ice cream and a little lemon zest!

Fruity Desserts

Vegan Blueberry Cobbler No Oil Easy Vegan Blueberry Cobbler. Oilfree berry cobbler. Crisp and buttery! Gluten-free option. Plant Based Summer Dessert, can be made ahead and versatile. Use blackberries, mixed berries and peaches and other summer fruit. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be made nutfree and Glutenfre



TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Strawberry Galette (No Oil) Easy Vegan Strawberry Galette with a crisp crust, lime zest and topped with whipped coconut cream! Just 10 Ingredients! No Oil. Vegan Soyfree Recipe, can be made nut-free, gluten-free

No Bake Cherry Blueberry Crisp Easy 1 Pot No Bake Cherry Blueberry Crisp. Seasonal Berries cooked to a compote and topped with Toasted Crisp Oat crumble. Serve with favorite ice cream. Vegan Recipe. Can be gluten-free, nut-free.

TRY THIS RECIPE

Apple Pear Crisp Vegan Gluten-free This Vegan Pear Apple Crisp has tart apples, sweet pears, a hint of ginger, is topped with oatmeal cookie like crumb is a delightful take on classic old-fashioned apple crisp ! Naturally sweetened, Gluten-free + Nut-free option.

Vegan Indian Desserts

Indian Vegan Gulab Jamun Donuts Dry Mix Learn how to make Vegan Gulab Jamun using my simple dry mix. this festive Indian sweet consists of soft cardamom-scented donut balls soaked in rose water syrup. Dairy-free and with gluten-free option! Makes 22 to 26 balls

Vegan Carrot Halwa Gajar Halwa Recipe Vegan Carrot Halwa Recipe. Gajar Ka Halwa is a a dessert made with shredded carrots that are roasted with non dairy milk and cardamom to make a sweet melt in your mouth dessert. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.

Vegan Malai Burfi (Milk Cake)- Indian Fudge Bars Vegan Malai Burfi (Milk Cake)- Indian Fudge Bars. Dairy free Burfi For Indian Festivals. Creamy Cardamom Fudge. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Just 8 ingredients. Make 16 small bars

Mango Coconut Ladoo Mango

Vegan Rasmalai Cake Vegan Rasmalai Cake is a dairy-free spin on the popular Bengali Dessert Rasa Malai that is typically served for Diwali! Moist almond and cashew flour cake squares immersed in a rich and creamy cashew pistachio "milk" scented with saffron and cardamom. Soyfree Glutenfree TRY THIS RECIPE

