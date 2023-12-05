Vegan Richa
45 Best Vegan Desserts Ever

Published: by Leave a Comment

An epic collection of my best vegan desserts featuring, cakes, ice cream sandwiches, crisps, pies, brownies and bars as well as traditional Indian sweets. Find your favorite among these delicious and easy-to-make plant-based desserts in this round-up and wow your friends and family at the next dinner party.

a picture collage with the best vegan desserts by Vegan richa

Coming at you with a round-up of my best vegan desserts ever !  Too often plant-based desserts get a bad rap for being too oily, dry, dense, crumbly, or dry or not tasty.

Trust me, each of these recipes proves just how delicious and indulgent vegan desserts can be. It’s really just down to a good tried-and-tested recipe and these recipes all guarantee a mouthwatering plant-based dessert that’ll be a huge hit at every party. Whether the crowd is vegan or not.

In this collection you’ll find everything from traditional pies, to indulgent celebration cakes, fudgy brownies, ice cream sandwiches and no-bake desserts for summer. I also added a section for Indian sweets for those upcoming festivities.

Enjoy and feel free to drop a comment in the comment section letting me know what your favorite recipe is. I always love hearing from you.


Vegan Cakes

Vegan Snickers Cake
A decadent moist Snickers cake inspired by the candy bar. Vanilla cake with peanut butter swirls, topped with date caramel, melted chocolate and peanuts! Glutenfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE
overhead shot of the Snickers cake, so you can see the toppings
Kulfi Tiramisu (Indian Cardamom Pistachio Tiramisu)
Kulfi Tiramisu - this Indian tiramisu fusion combines creamy, cardamom-scented kulfi with coffee infused cake to create a showstopping, layered dessert. It’s absolutely epic!
TRY THIS RECIPE
slice of Indian tiramisu on a white plate with a bite taken out
Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Layer Cake (grainfree)
This Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Cake with vegan chocolate ganache is super moist, rich and packed with flavor. The best vegan layer cake for all your upcoming celebrations. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Mango Bundt Cake
This Vegan Mango bundt Cake with thick mango swirl and a mango drizzle on top and is soft, moist, and full of flavor! It’s a summer treat when served with fresh mango and whipped coconut cream. Super easy to make with simple ingredients! Gluten-free option included.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Tiramisu Sheet Cake
This vegan Tiramisu sheet cake is easier and quicker! It has a light and fluffy sponge cake that’s soaked with indulgent coffee syrup and then topped with a rich and creamy homemade vegan mascarpone, And sprinkled with cocoa. Creamy moist and perfect. Gluten-free and nutfree options included.
TRY THIS RECIPE


Vegan Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Vegan Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting. No added refined sugar in those soft and Delicious Lemon Cake! Make into cupcakes, loaf or a sheet pan cake. Vegan Soyfree Recipe, Can be nut-free.  GF option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting. No added refined sugar in those soft and Delicious Lemon Cake! Make into cupcakes, loaf or a sheet pan cake. #Vegan #Soyfree #Recipe #lemoncake Can be nut-free #veganricha | VeganRicha.com

Vegan Gluten free Vanilla Cake
The Best Vegan Gluten free Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Frosting. Soft and delicious vanilla cakes sweetened with dates. Vegan Gluten free Recipe. Can be refined sugar free.
Makes Two 6 inch cakes or One 9 by 9 or similar size pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
The Best Vegan Gluten free Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Frosting. Soft and delicious vanilla cakes sweetened with dates. Vegan Gluten free Recipe. Can be refined sugar free. 
Vegan Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake
This Vegan Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert! A light sponge soaked in cardamom and saffron-scented nut milk. Dairyfree Eggless. It only gets better with time, so perfect for holidays, and Indian festive season!
TRY THIS RECIPE
a slice of vegan ras malai tres leches cake
Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe Cinnamon Streusel Cake
Easy Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe. Simple soft Vanilla Cake topped with a delicious Streusel. Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee cake. Vegan soyfree nutfree Recipe. Glutenfree option.Makes One 8 by 8 inch pan or use 9 by 9 inch brownie pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Easy Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe. Simple soft Vanilla Cake topped with a delicious Streusel. Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee cake. #Vegan #soyfree #nutfree #Recipe. Glutenfree option #veganricha
Vegan Pumpkin Cake with Chocolate Pumpkin Ganache
Vegan Pumpkin Cake with creamy Chocolate Pumpkin Ganache. Easy 1 Bowl Pumpkin Sheet Cake with a thick chocolate frosting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be nut-free. Glutenfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Cake with creamy Chocolate Pumpkin Ganache. Easy 1 Bowl Pumpkin Sheet Cake with a thick chocolate frosting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be nut-free. Glutenfree option
Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake - Fruit Cake
Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake Fruit Cake full of nuts, dried fruits, dates, seeds, candied ginger. Soft, Flavorful and great for gifting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake Fruit Cake full of nuts, dried fruits, candied ginger. Soft, Flavorful and great for gifting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. #veganricha #vegan #glutenfree | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard
The best fluffy Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard. Soyfree Recipe. Nut-free Gluten-free Options.
Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan or square baking dish or 9 by 9 inch
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard.#VEgan #VeganRicha #VeganAppleCake #Soyfree #Recipe Nut-free Gluten-free Options
Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache
Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache. Simple Chocolate Layer Cake. Add raspberry or apricot preserves. Soy-free Palm Oil-free Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache. Simple Chocolate Layer Cake. Add raspberry or apricot preserves. Soy-free Palm Oil-free Recipe | VeganRicha.com #glutenfree #veganricha #vegan
Vegan Pear Upside Down Cake
Pear Upside Down Cake. This amazing Vegan Upside Down Cake needs just 1 Bowl and 40 mins. Use other fruits for variation. Vegan Nutfree Soyfree Recipe. GF option Makes 8 or 9 inch cake pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Pear Upside Down Cake. This amazing Vegan Upside Down Cake needs just 1 Bowl and 40 mins. Use oother fruits for variation. #Vegan #Nutfree #Soyfree #Recipe Glutenfree option #VeganRicha #PearCake | VeganRicha.com

Vegan Bars and Brownies

Pecan Pie Bars - Date Sweetened/ refined sugar free Glutenfree
These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars are super easy to make thanks to a quick gluten-free pastry and no-cook date caramel layer made in the food processor! Gluten-free and naturally sweetened.
TRY THIS RECIPE
stacked vegan pecan pie bars
Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars (Gluten-free)
These refreshing Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars are the perfect easy summer dessert! The recipe features a simple Gluten-free crust made from oat and almond flour and a simple no-bake filling! Chill, cut and enjoy! GF soyfree Oilfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Apple Pie Bars
These Vegan Apple Pie Bars come together so quickly and easily. Almond Butter in crust and crumble topping make these taste extra special.  Options for Glutenfree and Nutfree 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Carrot Cake Bars
These vegan carrot cake bars are easy to make, moist, loaded with caramelized shredded carrots, perfectly spiced, and topped with a generous crumb topping made with pecans, cinnamon and brown sugar. Gluten-free Nutfree options 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Strawberry Brownies (Gluten-free Grain-free)
Amazing Strawberry Brownies! These Decadent Brownies are Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free and have No added oil. Chocolatey and fudgy. Soyfree Vegan Recipe

TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Vegan Glutenfree Grainfree Strawberry Brownies in a grey brownie pan
Easy Vegan Brownies Recipe
Easy Vegan Brownies with Walnuts. All whole grain brownies with walnuts. Makes 1 8 by 8 inch brownie pan, 16 pieces. Vegan Brownie. Palm oil free Recipe. Can be made nut-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Lentil Brownies
Fudgy Lentil Brownies. High Protein Brownies that dont taste beany! Just process and bake. Use chickpeas for variation. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. Can be Nut-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Fudgy Lentil Brownies. High Protein Brownies that dont taste beany! #Vegan #Glutenfree Recipe. Can be #Nutfree #veganricha | VeganRicha.com

Vegan Pies

Peanut Butter Chickpea Cookie Pie Recipe
Peanut Butter Chickpea Cookie Pie. Chickpea Peanut Butter Cookies. Deep dish Cookie Pie. Fudgy Chocolate Chip Chickpea Cookie Pie Recipe. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 1 8 inch pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake
This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn’t need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of carrot cake cheesecake cut into slices
Baklava Cheesecake Vegan
Baklava cheesecake is an easy but decadent dairy-free cheesecake with crispy phyllo crust filled with a creamy, cheesecake-like filling and topped with a sweet, crunchy, date, nut, and lemon flavored mixture that you would generally find inside a baklava.
TRY THIS RECIPE
baklava cheesecake on a wooden cutting board, after slicing
Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
This rich vegan chocolate pumpkin pie is perfect for you’re craving something a little different this holiday season. An easy almond flour crust filled with a silky-smooth filling packed with the cozy flavors of chocolate, pumpkin and pumpkin spice. Free of dairy, egg, corn, soy, and gluten.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie | Vegan Richa
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Easy Vegan Pumpkin Pie with a few ingredients and a rustic crust. Can be made gluten-free. Serve with whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake
This Vegan Salted Caramel Pie has layers of Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Mousse and Almond Hemp Chocolate Crust. No Bake Gluten-free palm oil free Makes 1 9 inch pie or tart pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Baked Vegan Cheesecake (Date Sweetened}
Vegan Baked Cheesecake. 8 Ingredients, no refined sugar. No prep and soaking needed. Perfectly creamy Date sweetened Cheesecake with Cashew butter. Easily Glutenfree with a glutenfree crust. Vegan Soyfree Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Baked Cheesecake

No Bake Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Pudding
This easy vegan chocolate pudding has a layer of creamy chocolate mousse and a thicker, dark chocolate layer that makes it super decadent. Top it with cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate for a dreamy dessert.
TRY THIS RECIPE
cup of two-layer vegan chocolate pudding with chocolate shavings on top
Vegan Tiramisu Fudge Bars
Tiramisu Fudge Bars with creamy cashew vegan mascarpone layered with cocoa coffee cream. These freezer fudge bars are easy and dreamy. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. 9 by 5 loaf pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches with Blueberry Compote Swirl
These Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches feature a creamy dairy-free vanilla ice cream with a fruity blueberry swirl sandwiched between two delicious chocolate cookie dough layers! No Bake Glutenfree!
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan vanilla ice cream sandwiches stacked
Vegan Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches
These Vegan Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches use a quick oat flour cookie dough with coconut milk vanilla ice cream base all homemade. No Baking, no ice cream machine needed. Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe. Nutfree option

TRY THIS RECIPE
These Vegan Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches use a quick oat flour cookie dough with coconut milk vanilla ice cream base all homemade. No Baking, no ice cream machine needed. Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe. 
Cookie Dough Pie
Makes a 9 inch Pie. This Vegan Cookie Dough Pie is insanely decadent with a cookie dough crust, creamy vanilla ice cream filling and dark chocolate chips. Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Cookie Dough Pie | Vegan Richa #glutenfree #veganricha #vegan
Dark Chocolate Silk Pie
This silky smooth Dark Chocolate silk Pie with Chocolate almond Crust is surely going to be crowd pleaser. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten. Can be made corn-free with a different starch such as arrowroot or tapioca.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Lemon Pudding
Creamy, vibrant vegan lemon pudding is such an easy dessert! 5 ingredient no cook no stirring. Just blend, pour, chill, and eat! I love to serve this topped with coconut cream or vegan vanilla ice cream and a little lemon zest!
TRY THIS RECIPE
cups of vegan lemon pudding topped with vanilla ice cream on a wooden table

Fruity Desserts

Vegan Blueberry Cobbler No Oil
Easy Vegan Blueberry Cobbler. Oilfree berry cobbler. Crisp and buttery! Gluten-free option. Plant Based Summer Dessert, can be made ahead and versatile. Use blackberries, mixed berries and peaches and other summer fruit. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be made nutfree and Glutenfre

TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Vegan Blueberry Cobbler in a Cast Iron skillet over metal board
Vegan Strawberry Galette (No Oil)
Easy Vegan Strawberry Galette with a crisp crust, lime zest and topped with whipped coconut cream! Just 10 Ingredients! No Oil. Vegan Soyfree Recipe, can be made nut-free, gluten-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Strawberry Galette on wood board
No Bake Cherry Blueberry Crisp
Easy 1 Pot No Bake Cherry Blueberry Crisp. Seasonal Berries cooked to a compote and topped with Toasted Crisp Oat crumble. Serve with favorite ice cream. Vegan Recipe. Can be gluten-free, nut-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Easy 1 Pot No Bake Cherry Blueberry Crisp. Seasonal Berries cooked to a compote and topped with Toasted Crisp Oat crumble. Serve with favorite ice cream. Vegan Recipe. Can be gluten-free, nut-free | VeganRicha.com
Apple Pear Crisp Vegan Gluten-free
This Vegan Pear Apple Crisp has tart apples, sweet pears, a hint of ginger, is topped with oatmeal cookie like crumb is a delightful take on classic old-fashioned apple crisp ! Naturally sweetened, Gluten-free + Nut-free option.
TRY THIS RECIPE

 

Vegan Indian Desserts

Indian Vegan Gulab Jamun Donuts Dry Mix
Learn how to make Vegan Gulab Jamun using my simple dry mix. this festive Indian sweet consists of soft cardamom-scented donut balls soaked in rose water syrup. Dairy-free and with gluten-free option! Makes 22 to 26 balls
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Carrot Halwa Gajar Halwa Recipe
Vegan Carrot Halwa Recipe. Gajar Ka Halwa is a a dessert made with shredded carrots that are roasted with non dairy milk and cardamom to make a sweet melt in your mouth dessert. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Carrot Halwa Recipe. Gajar Ka Halwa is a a dessert made with shredded carrots that are roasted with non dairy milk and cardamom to make a sweet melt in your mouth dessert. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe | VeganRicha.com #glutenfree #veganricha #vegan
Vegan Malai Burfi (Milk Cake)- Indian Fudge Bars
Vegan Malai Burfi (Milk Cake)- Indian Fudge Bars. Dairy free Burfi For Indian Festivals. Creamy Cardamom Fudge. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Just 8 ingredients.  Make 16 small bars
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Malai Burfi (Milk Cake)- Indian Fudge Bars. Dairy free Burfi For India Festivals. #VeganRicha #Vegan #Glutenfree #Soyfree #Recipe. 
Mango Coconut Ladoo
Mango Coconut Ladoo. Fudgy balls made with Mango Puree, Coconut and almond meal. Vegan gluten-free recipe. Easy soy-free dessert. Use sunflower or sesame seeds to make nut-free. Makes 8 balls
TRY THIS RECIPE
Mango Coconut Ladoo. Fudgy Mango balls made with Mango Puree, Coconut and almond meal. Vegan gluten-free recipe. Easy soy-free dessert or snack. | VeganRicha.com #glutenfree #veganricha #vegan
Vegan Rasmalai Cake
Vegan Rasmalai Cake is a dairy-free spin on the popular Bengali Dessert Rasa Malai that is typically served for Diwali! Moist almond and cashew flour cake squares immersed in a rich and creamy cashew pistachio "milk" scented with saffron and cardamom. Soyfree Glutenfree
TRY THIS RECIPE

 

