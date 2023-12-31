Best Vegan Recipes 2023

What a year it has been. Ups and downs personally and in the world, extremes of everything, crazy changes on social and search and learning to change with the change, loads of recipes, all of you always showing up to support and so much more! We also adopted another dog from a rescue, she is the sweetest love that I needed this year.

Happy new year to all. May there be love, compassion, understanding, patience, kindness, healing, and less cruelty, less pain, less suffering.

Here are a few highlights from the year. Your favorite recipes from the blog, on socials, my faves. Onwards and come back tomorrow for veganuary kick off!

Your favorite recipes from the blog in 2023

These are the popular ones from all new recipes that were posted in 2023!

Thai Style Skillet Wide Rice Noodle Stir Fry These Thai Skillet Noodles are made in just 1 skillet and need no precooking the noodles. This is an adapted Pad Kee Mao made in 1 -pot, the whole family will love! 30 mins Glutenfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Indian Butter Chickpeas This is an 8-ingredient, 30-minute 1 Pan dump-and-done Indian butter chickpeas recipe. It’s packed with butter chicken sauce flavor, uses tender chickpeas as the protein instead of chicken. No sautéing! Just add to pot, simmer and done. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Black Pepper Cauliflower This easy recipe for Black Pepper Cauliflower is a new favorite and a vegan spin on black pepper chicken. Bake the cauliflower, make the sweet and spicy sauce, combine and your meal is ready. Nut-free & glutenfree! TRY THIS RECIPE

Caramelized Onion Tadka Dal This rich and creamy Caramelized Onion Dal is the perfect comfort food for a cold day! It is bursting with flavor from caramelized onions and whole spices which are tempered in oil! Serve with rice or flatbread for a delicious Indian meal. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Harissa Chickpeas Harissa chickpeas is a super quick, one pan meal with lots of caramelized onions, greens, and chickpeas in a creamy, spicy sauce. TRY THIS RECIPE

Spicy Peanut Butter Ramen Spicy peanut butter ramen is an absolute comfort food recipe with a delicious, creamy broth, gochujang flavors, lots of ginger and garlic, topped with Gochujang tofu. It's a 30-minute, One-pan meal. The noodles are cooked directly in the broth, so you only need one pot. TRY THIS RECIPE

Tiramisu Cookies (gluten-free) Tiramisu cookies give you all of the amazing flavors and textures of tiramisu in a grain-free, gluten-free cookie form! They’re tender, sweet, and satisfying. And they’re so easy and fun to make! TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Irish Stew This easy Irish Stew comes together within minutes with simple ingredients and has the most comforting, round and earthy flavor. Leftovers keep for days and is will taste even better the next day. 1 Pot 30 minute meal TRY THIS RECIPE

White Bean Stroganoff Creamy, mushroom-packed bean stroganoff is a 30-minute, one pot meal that is packed with flavor! White beans go amazingly in the easy sauce and it makes for a hearty weeknight dinner with some sourdough or bakery bread or over pasta or mashed potatoes! TRY THIS RECIPE

Creamy Tuscan White Beans These Tuscan White beans have a luscious sauce made from sun dried tomato, Italian herbs, lots of caramelized onion, mushrooms, and nondairy cream such as cashew cream. These 30 min 1 Pot decadent beans are great for weeknight dinner, they need just a few minutes and few pantry ingredients! Soyfree recipe, option for gluten-free and nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Your faves on Instagram

I still don’t know how and why some work on Instagram🙂 . Lots of changes on the platform and it’s been a struggle. Some old recipes worked well some new. Some old videos worked and a few new.





Pakora Waffles - Savory Chickpea Flour Waffles Pakora Chickpea Flour Waffles are a fun savory vegan breakfast treat or snack! Veggie Pakora fritters are a staple at most Indian restaurants and now you can have them for breakfast - unfried! Gluten-free too! Soyfree Nutfree. Makes 8-9 mini waffles or 4-5 regular size TRY THIS RECIPE

Golden Chai Mix for Turmeric Chai Latte Golden Chai Mix for Vegan Turmeric Chai Latte. Golden Milk Mix + Chai Spice is a perfect start to the morning. Caffeine free. This mix is great for gifting, and use in curries, dals, stews, with veggies. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn’t need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option TRY THIS RECIPE

Your faves of Facebook

Fb algorithms have changed and my posts barely reach you all. If you’d like to see my daily posts on Facebook, do use the notification settings on the Facebook page!

Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars (Gluten-free) These refreshing Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars are the perfect easy summer dessert! The recipe features a simple Gluten-free crust made from oat and almond flour and a simple no-bake filling! Chill, cut and enjoy! GF soyfree Oilfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Tonkotsu Ramen This vegan tonkotsu ramen comes together in a single pot and is so easy to make! It has a spicy, creamy base and flavorful seared char siu tofu topping. Add whatever veggies and other toppings you like! TRY THIS RECIPE

Samosa Wraps - Spiced Potato Chickpea Chutney Burrito Samosa Wraps - Spiced Potatoes, Chickpeas, Chutney Burrito. Easy Spiced Potato Chickpea Burrito for lunch, picnic or carry out. Vegan Nutfree Soyfree Recipe Easily Glutenfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Wellington with Lentils, Mushrooms, Walnuts, Veggies Mushroom lentil Wellington. Easy Vegan Wellington for the Holidays and potlucks. Puff pastry wrapped lentil walnut mushroom loaf. Vegan Recipe. Make into a loaf to make gluten-free. Makes 2 wellingtons. TRY THIS RECIPE

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich For a healthy and easy lunch try this Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe. Summery and fresh! Soyfree Nutfree. Serve with gluten-free bread or lettuce for gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake This Vegan Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert! A light sponge soaked in cardamom and saffron-scented nut milk. Dairyfree Eggless. It only gets better with time, so perfect for holidays, and Indian festive season! TRY THIS RECIPE

My faves

I had fun creating these recipes! Also love the flavor profiles on these.

Hyderabadi Wedding Chicken Curry Hyderabadi chicken curry made with tender pieces of tofu is a traditional curry served at weddings. The sauce has a vibrant, red color and rich flavors from nuts and whole and ground spices. This simplified version of the classic recipe cuts back on time without sacrificing an ounce of flavor. TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Jackfruit Biryani (Indian kathal Biryani) Fragrant jackfruit biryani uses jackfruit instead of meat to veganize this favorite dish! Baked means less active time of standing and sautéing. Everything baked in just 1 Pan, and needs just 2 steps. TRY THIS RECIPE

Kulfi Tiramisu (Indian Cardamom Pistachio Tiramisu) Kulfi Tiramisu - this Indian tiramisu fusion combines creamy, cardamom-scented kulfi with coffee infused cake to create a showstopping, layered dessert. It’s absolutely epic! TRY THIS RECIPE

Diwali Party Menu (Dal do pyaaza, Gobi matar makhani, Chana Saag) This delicious, three-course Indian feast uses simple shortcuts, so you can create a gorgeous Diwali party menu with a lot less work. 1 base sauce makes 3 dishes! Dal do pyaaza, gobi matar makhani, Chana saag and cumin rice! All of these dishes are dairy-free and soy-free, and you can easily make them gluten-free and nut-free, too. TRY THIS RECIPE

Sesame Tofu Bowl with Peanut Sauce These Sesame Tofu Bowls with Peanut Sauce are a true lifesaver come dinner time! Tofu cubes are tossed in peanut sauce then coated in sesame seeds and baked until crispy. Serve over greens dressed in peanut sauce, in a wrap or over noodles! Options for Soyfree and peanut-free included TRY THIS RECIPE