Best Vegan Recipes 2023

What a year it has been. Ups and downs personally and in the world, extremes of everything, crazy changes on social and search and learning to change with the change, loads of recipes, all of you always showing up to support and so much more! We also adopted another dog from a rescue, she is the sweetest love that I needed this year.
Happy new year to all. May there be love, compassion, understanding, patience, kindness, healing, and less cruelty, less pain, less suffering.
Here are a few highlights from the year. Your favorite recipes from the blog, on socials, my faves. Onwards and come back tomorrow for veganuary kick off!
Your favorite recipes from the blog in 2023
These are the popular ones from all new recipes that were posted in 2023!
Your faves on Instagram
I still don’t know how and why some work on Instagram🙂 . Lots of changes on the platform and it’s been a struggle. Some old recipes worked well some new. Some old videos worked and a few new.
Your faves of Facebook
Fb algorithms have changed and my posts barely reach you all. If you’d like to see my daily posts on Facebook, do use the notification settings on the Facebook page!
My faves
I had fun creating these recipes! Also love the flavor profiles on these.
Comments
candy
Thanks for the recommendations! I appreciate all the work you do providing such a great variety of recipes! Best wishes for your new year
Vegan Richa Support
Thank you!! More recipes coming in 2024
Maneesha
Amazing roundup, Richa! Thank you for all the hard work you put into your recipes and your blog! I absolutely love every single one of your recipes on your blog as well as in all three of your cookbooks!
Richa
Thank you for the constant support Maneesha!! More great food coming in 2024!