Vegan Richa
menu icon
subscribe
search icon
×

Best Vegan Recipes 2023

Published: by 4 Comments

best vegan recipes 2023 from vegan richa , collage of skillet noodles, ramen, pepper cauliflower and butter chickpeas

What a year it has been. Ups and downs personally and in the world, extremes of everything, crazy changes on social and search and learning to change with the change, loads of recipes, all of you always showing up to support and so much more! We also adopted another dog from a rescue, she is the sweetest love that I needed this year.

Happy new year to all. May there be love, compassion, understanding, patience, kindness, healing, and less cruelty, less pain, less suffering.

Here are a few highlights from the year. Your favorite recipes from the blog, on socials, my faves. Onwards and come back tomorrow for veganuary kick off!

Your favorite recipes from the blog in 2023

These are the popular ones from all new recipes that were posted in 2023!

Thai Style Skillet Wide Rice Noodle Stir Fry
These Thai Skillet Noodles are made in just 1 skillet and need no precooking the noodles. This is an adapted Pad Kee Mao made in 1 -pot, the whole family will love! 30 mins Glutenfree  
TRY THIS RECIPE
Indian Butter Chickpeas
This is an 8-ingredient, 30-minute 1 Pan dump-and-done Indian butter chickpeas recipe. It’s packed with butter chicken sauce flavor, uses tender chickpeas as the protein instead of chicken. No sautéing! Just add to pot, simmer and done. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of a bowl of butter chickpeas over rice with cilantro on top
Black Pepper Cauliflower
This easy recipe for Black Pepper Cauliflower is a new favorite and a vegan spin on black pepper chicken. Bake the cauliflower, make the sweet and spicy sauce, combine and your meal is ready. Nut-free & glutenfree! 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Caramelized Onion Tadka Dal
This rich and creamy Caramelized Onion Dal is the perfect comfort food for a cold day! It is bursting with flavor from caramelized onions and whole spices which are tempered in oil! Serve with rice or flatbread for a delicious Indian meal. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
Harissa Chickpeas
Harissa chickpeas is a super quick, one pan meal with lots of caramelized onions, greens, and chickpeas in a creamy, spicy sauce.
TRY THIS RECIPE
panful of harissa chickpeas after cooking with cilantro garnish and coconut cream swirl
Spicy Peanut Butter Ramen
Spicy peanut butter ramen is an absolute comfort food recipe with a delicious, creamy broth, gochujang flavors, lots of ginger and garlic, topped with Gochujang tofu. It's a 30-minute, One-pan meal. The noodles are cooked directly in the broth, so you only need one pot.
TRY THIS RECIPE
spicy peanut butter ramen in the bowl, after adding tofu, green onions , and sesame seeds
Tiramisu Cookies (gluten-free)
Tiramisu cookies give you all of the amazing flavors and textures of tiramisu in a grain-free, gluten-free cookie form! They’re tender, sweet, and satisfying. And they’re so easy and fun to make!
TRY THIS RECIPE
stack of halved tiramisu cookies, so you can see inside them
Vegan Irish Stew
This easy Irish Stew comes together within minutes with simple ingredients and has the most comforting, round and earthy flavor. Leftovers keep for days and is will taste even better the next day. 1 Pot 30 minute meal
TRY THIS RECIPE
White Bean Stroganoff
Creamy, mushroom-packed bean stroganoff is a 30-minute, one pot meal that is packed with flavor! White beans go amazingly in the easy sauce and it makes for a hearty weeknight dinner with some sourdough or bakery bread or over pasta or mashed potatoes!
TRY THIS RECIPE
white bean stroganoff in the pan with toast
Creamy Tuscan White Beans
These Tuscan White beans have a luscious sauce made from sun dried tomato, Italian herbs, lots of caramelized onion, mushrooms, and nondairy cream such as cashew cream. These 30 min 1 Pot decadent beans are great for weeknight dinner, they need just a few minutes and few pantry ingredients! Soyfree recipe, option for gluten-free and nutfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of a panful of Tuscan beans with a piece of flatbread dipped into it

Your faves on Instagram

I still don’t know how and why some work on Instagram🙂 . Lots of changes on the platform and it’s been a struggle. Some old recipes worked well some new. Some old videos worked and a few new.


Pakora Waffles - Savory Chickpea Flour Waffles
Pakora Chickpea Flour Waffles are a fun savory vegan breakfast treat or snack! Veggie Pakora fritters are a staple at most Indian restaurants and now you can have them for breakfast - unfried! Gluten-free too! Soyfree Nutfree. Makes 8-9 mini waffles or 4-5 regular size
TRY THIS RECIPE
Golden Chai Mix for Turmeric Chai Latte
Golden Chai Mix for Vegan Turmeric Chai Latte. Golden Milk Mix + Chai Spice is a perfect start to the morning. Caffeine free. This mix is great for gifting, and use in curries, dals, stews, with veggies. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree Recipe.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Golden Chai Mix for Turmeric Chai Latte. Golden Milk Mix + Chai Spice is a perfect start to the morning. This mix is great for gifting, and use in curries, dals, stews, with veggies. #Vegan #VeganRicha #goldenchaimix #turmericchaimix #goldenmilklatte #Glutenfree #Soyfree #Nutfree #Recipe
No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake
This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn’t need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of carrot cake cheesecake cut into slices
Spicy Peanut Butter Ramen
Spicy peanut butter ramen is an absolute comfort food recipe with a delicious, creamy broth, gochujang flavors, lots of ginger and garlic, topped with Gochujang tofu. It's a 30-minute, One-pan meal. The noodles are cooked directly in the broth, so you only need one pot.
TRY THIS RECIPE
spicy peanut butter ramen in the bowl, after adding tofu, green onions , and sesame seeds
Black Pepper Cauliflower
This easy recipe for Black Pepper Cauliflower is a new favorite and a vegan spin on black pepper chicken. Bake the cauliflower, make the sweet and spicy sauce, combine and your meal is ready. Nut-free & glutenfree! 
TRY THIS RECIPE
White Bean Stroganoff
Creamy, mushroom-packed bean stroganoff is a 30-minute, one pot meal that is packed with flavor! White beans go amazingly in the easy sauce and it makes for a hearty weeknight dinner with some sourdough or bakery bread or over pasta or mashed potatoes!
TRY THIS RECIPE
white bean stroganoff in the pan with toast

 

Your faves of Facebook

Fb algorithms have changed and my posts barely reach you all. If you’d like to see my  daily posts on Facebook, do use the notification settings on the Facebook page! 

Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars (Gluten-free)
These refreshing Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars are the perfect easy summer dessert! The recipe features a simple Gluten-free crust made from oat and almond flour and a simple no-bake filling! Chill, cut and enjoy! GF soyfree Oilfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
Black Pepper Cauliflower
This easy recipe for Black Pepper Cauliflower is a new favorite and a vegan spin on black pepper chicken. Bake the cauliflower, make the sweet and spicy sauce, combine and your meal is ready. Nut-free & glutenfree! 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Tonkotsu Ramen
This vegan tonkotsu ramen comes together in a single pot and is so easy to make! It has a spicy, creamy base and flavorful seared char siu tofu topping. Add whatever veggies and other toppings you like!
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan tonkotsu in the pan after adding tofu and toppings
Samosa Wraps - Spiced Potato Chickpea Chutney Burrito
Samosa Wraps - Spiced Potatoes, Chickpeas, Chutney Burrito. Easy Spiced Potato Chickpea Burrito for lunch, picnic or carry out. Vegan Nutfree Soyfree Recipe  Easily Glutenfree 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Samosa Wraps - Spiced Potatoes, Chickpeas, Chutney Burrito. Easy Spiced Potato Chickpea Burrito for lunch, picnic or carry out. #VeganRicha #Vegan #Nutfree #Soyfree #Recipe  Easily #Glutenfree
Vegan Wellington with Lentils, Mushrooms, Walnuts, Veggies
Mushroom lentil Wellington. Easy Vegan Wellington for the Holidays and potlucks. Puff pastry wrapped lentil walnut mushroom loaf.  Vegan Recipe. Make into a loaf to make gluten-free. Makes 2 wellingtons.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Mushroom lentil Wellington. Easy Vegan Wellington for the Holidays and potlucks. Puff pastry wrapped lentil walnut mushroom loaf.  Vegan Recipe. Make into a loaf to make gluten-free. #vegan #veganricha
Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich
For a healthy and easy lunch try this Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe. Summery and fresh! Soyfree Nutfree. Serve with gluten-free bread or lettuce for gluten-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake
This Vegan Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert! A light sponge soaked in cardamom and saffron-scented nut milk. Dairyfree Eggless. It only gets better with time, so perfect for holidays, and Indian festive season!
TRY THIS RECIPE
a slice of vegan ras malai tres leches cake

My faves

I had fun creating these recipes! Also love the flavor profiles on these.

Hyderabadi Wedding Chicken Curry
Hyderabadi chicken curry made with tender pieces of tofu is a traditional curry served at weddings. The sauce has a vibrant, red color and rich flavors from nuts and whole and ground spices. This simplified version of the classic recipe cuts back on time without sacrificing an ounce of flavor.
TRY THIS RECIPE
hand scooping up some Hyderabadi chicken curry on a piece of flatbread

Baked Jackfruit Biryani (Indian kathal Biryani)
Fragrant jackfruit biryani uses jackfruit instead of meat to veganize this favorite dish! Baked means less active time of standing and sautéing. Everything baked in just 1 Pan, and needs just 2 steps.
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of jackfruit biryani in the pan
Kulfi Tiramisu (Indian Cardamom Pistachio Tiramisu)
Kulfi Tiramisu - this Indian tiramisu fusion combines creamy, cardamom-scented kulfi with coffee infused cake to create a showstopping, layered dessert. It’s absolutely epic!
TRY THIS RECIPE
slice of Indian tiramisu on a white plate with a bite taken out
Diwali Party Menu (Dal do pyaaza, Gobi matar makhani, Chana Saag)
This delicious, three-course Indian feast uses simple shortcuts, so you can create a gorgeous Diwali party menu with a lot less work. 1 base sauce makes 3 dishes! Dal do pyaaza, gobi matar makhani, Chana saag and cumin rice! All of these dishes are dairy-free and soy-free, and you can easily make them gluten-free and nut-free, too.
TRY THIS RECIPE
plateful of food from the diwali party menu

Sesame Tofu Bowl with Peanut Sauce
These Sesame Tofu Bowls with Peanut Sauce are a true lifesaver come dinner time! Tofu cubes are tossed in peanut sauce then coated in sesame seeds and baked until crispy. Serve over greens dressed in peanut sauce, in a wrap or over noodles! Options for Soyfree and peanut-free included
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Butter Chicken Bao
Butter chicken bao (stuffed steamed bun) is an addictive snack or entree! No Steamer needed! Fluffy bao with a crispy bottom is stuffed with creamy, plant-based Indian butter sauce soycurl filling! Nutfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
serving plate of butter chicken bao with one flipped so you can see the crispy bottom and one town in half so you can see the filling

 

Sharing is caring!

Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
«
»


⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Comment and Rating

    If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. candy

    Thanks for the recommendations! I appreciate all the work you do providing such a great variety of recipes! Best wishes for your new year

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      Thank you!! More recipes coming in 2024

      Reply

  2. Maneesha

    Amazing roundup, Richa! Thank you for all the hard work you put into your recipes and your blog! I absolutely love every single one of your recipes on your blog as well as in all three of your cookbooks!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thank you for the constant support Maneesha!! More great food coming in 2024!

      Reply