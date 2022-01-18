Learn all about iron-rich vegan foods and how to incorporate them into a real-world, everyday meals for optimal absorption in this round-up of delicious iron-rich recipes.
Iron deficiency is quite a common nutrient deficiency in the world and affects vegans and omnivores alike. The good news is that you can get all the iron your body needs from Plants. When we think about iron, our minds wander to red meat etc. But there are lots of plant-based foods containing good amounts of this essential mineral as well.
Iron Absorption
Now, one thing is choosing iron-rich foods. The other thing is making sure your body can absorb that iron. You can enhance your body’s absorption of iron by drinking citrus juice or eating or adding other foods rich in vitamin C at the same time that you eat high-iron foods.
Another little trick: Use a cast-iron skillet. Cooking in a cast iron skillet can add significant amounts of iron to your food and into your body.
It’s often really surprising foods that contain a lot of iron. Like Blackstrap molasses 1 tablespoon of blackstrap molasses has 3.6 mg. You can add molasses to vegan baked beans, any baked oatmeal recipe, or add some to salad dressings. Mix and match lentils and beans or beans and spinach to make an iron packed meal.
If your readings are consistently low even after eating thoughtfully, consult your doctor about it. People can have absorption issues and will need supplementation even with an iron-rich diet.
Without further ado, here are some hearty vegan meals to try that combine iron-rich foods with ingredients that help to absorb it well.
Best Vegan Recipes using Iron rich foods
Lentils
1 cup of lentils has 6.6 mg iron. Paired with other iron sources such as spinach, tomatoes and that bit of lemon for the vitamin c that helps iron absorption and you are all set. Lentils are so easy to incorporate into your everyday like. Try them in lentil soups, tacos, pasta sauce, and even brownies
Tofu
High in protein and iron – 4 oz has 6.4 mg. Tofu paired with greens or beans makes for a satisfying and nutritious meal
Spinach
Spinach is another excellent source of iron. 1 cup has 6.4 mg. Spinach in combination with chickpeas, lentils or tofu makes for an iron rich meal.
Chickpeas and Kidney Beans
Great sources of iron and you can easily combine them. 1 cup of chickpeas has 3.6 mg 1 cup kidney beans has 5.2 mg
Beans and soycurls
Most beans are good sources of iron. Combination of beans with other beans or lentils, or soycurls adds a boost of iron to the meal. Soycurls with cashews which are also a good source of iron adds up!
Hemp Seeds and Chia Seeds
Add some iron to your favorite bowls and breakfast treats. 3 tablespoons have 2.5 mg
