It’s spooky season, and that means it’s time for all things PUMPKIN! These delicious vegan pumpkin recipes include both sweet and savory recipes, and I even have a few pumpkin powered drinks to get you feeling those fall vibes.

There are vegan pumpkin recipes here that use pumpkin puree and others that use whole pumpkin. Whether you’re a pumpkin spice person or prefer your pumpkin in curry or pasta sauce form, I’ve got you covered with so many amazing vegan pumpkin recipes!

Whatever your gourd situation is, there’s something here for you.

Check out the table of contents above, if you want to jump to the pumpkin recipe category that’s speaking to you.





What are your favorite ways to use pumpkin?

Savory Pumpkin Recipes

Thai Pumpkin Curry Celebrate pumpkin season with this easy Thai Pumpkin Curry! Tender fresh pumpkin and tofu simmered along with vegetables in a spicy red curry coconut broth! The perfect vegan fall dinner! Gluten-free + Nutfree + soy-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

South Indian Quinoa with Tamarind & Pumpkin This South Indian Quinoa with Tamarind and Pumpkin is a quick and easy side dish or main that is flavored with tamarind, mustard seeds, pumpkin, peppers, and peas. It is the perfect one-pot, gluten free, and vegan recipe for a healthy and delicious weeknight dinner. TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice Instant pot Smoky Vegan Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice made within minutes using the Instant Pot! A seasonal twist on restaurant-style fried rice your whole family will love! GF soyfree Nutfree, stove top option in notes TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin Chickpea Curry This easy one-pot vegan pumpkin curry with chickpeas is the perfect fall comfort food for the cold season! An easy, Indian inspired autumnal curry made featuring warming spices, veggies, chickpeas. Pumpkin purée in the curry sauce makes it so creamy! !Perfect for weeknights! nutfree soyfree gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Sauce with pasta, topped with crisp sage and breadcrumbs. Vegan Soyfree Recipe Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Sage Pasta Pumpkin Sage thyme Cream Pasta with Crispy Sage and toasted breadcrumbs. Easy and perfect fall dinner. TRY THIS RECIPE

Rosemary Pumpkin Flatbread. Yeast-free Rosemary Pumpkin Flatbread. Yeast-free Pumpkin flat bread with herbs. Use as side or to make wraps. Vegan Soy-free Recipe Makes 8 to 9. TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Pumpkin Veggie Pizza Chickpea Pumpkin Veggie Pizza with Basic Pizza crust. Pumpkin sauce spiced with herbs and spices, topped with spicy chickpeas, veggies and pepita parmesan. Vegan Pizza Recipe Makes 1 medium to large pizza. 5 main ingredients – Pumpkin puree + herbs, Chickpeas + spice mix, pizza crust (storebought or homemade), veggies (optional), vegan parm or cheese. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Biscuits with Sage and Thyme These Soft Pumpkiny Pumpkin Vegan Biscuits are perfect for fall. With fresh sage, thyme and less oil. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, yeast. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Cornbread – 1 Bowl 1 Bowl Vegan Pumpkin Cornbread with a few ingredients. Spiced, lightly sweet and great with soups, chilis or on its own with vegan butter and maple syrup or make sandwiches with it. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Makes 9 by 5 loaf. (Double the recipe for a 9 by 9 pan use 1 cup non dairy milk.) TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Desserts

Pumpkin Pie Crisp Pumpkin crisp has all of the amazingly delicious flavors and texture of pumpkin pie without the need to make a crust. Instead, it has a crunchy streusel topping that comes together in a single bowl. Serve it warm or chilled topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for a decadent fall or winter dessert. TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin Spice Roll Cookies Pumpkin spice roll cookies are like a pumpkin cinnamon roll in cookie form! They’re soft, moist cookies with crisp edges and lots of pumpkin spice and even real pumpkin. These gluten-free almond flour pumpkin cookies are perfect for fall. TRY THIS RECIPE

Mini Vegan and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pies – Date Sweetened Surprise your Thanksgiving dinner guests with a mini gluten free vegan pumpkin pie for each! An individual dessert that is naturally sweetened with dates, easy to make and perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or the holidays. Oil-free refined sugar free. Makes 4 mini 4.5 inch tart/pie pans TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Energy Balls Pumpkin Pie Energy Balls are a fun vegan snack perfect for the cozy season. They are naturally sweetened, gluten-free, soy-free and the perfect healthy treat both kids and adults will love. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes Ditch the pancake mix and make a stack of fluffy Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes from scratch with this easy recipe. A quick vegan buttermilk pancake batter swirled with a mix of pumpkin puree, brown sugar, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice. Fall-tastic! Gluten-free option + soy-free +Nutfree . Makes 8-10 pancakes TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies GF For a fall-tastic breakfast treat that is easy to make, look no further than my pumpkin breakfast cookies! Gluten-free, refined sugar-free, oil-free and packed with nutritious add-ins like pumpkin puree, chia seeds, chopped nuts, and rolled oats. TRY THIS RECIPE

One Bowl Vegan Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins Vegan Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins. Easy One Bowl Pumpkin Spice muffins with vegan cream cheese filled in them. Warm spices, full of pumpkin, all whole grain Spelt flour. Garnish with pumpkin seeds or chocolate chips. Make with or without cream cheese. Vegan Breakfast Recipe Makes 12 regular size muffins. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Easy Vegan Pumpkin Pie with a few ingredients and a rustic crust. Can be made gluten-free. Serve with whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Bars Easy to throw together, these vegan pumpkin pie bars are perfect for when you don't want to make an actual pumpkin pie but still want to have the same flavor. The homemade almond flour crust holds together well and is the perfect base for the dairy-free pumpkin pie filling. Serve as is or topped with coconut cream! TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Pecan Crumb Vegan Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Pecan Crumb. Easy 1 Bowl Pumpkin Cake, topped with Chai Spice Pecan Streusel. Just 15 mins prep. Soft, Spiced, Delicious. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Makes 1 9 by 9 or 8 by 8 inch brownie pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles or No Bake Pumpkin Donut Holes. 7 Ingredient No oil, No Refined Sugar. These fudgy bites are perfect for fall. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Brownies – Pumpkin Pie + Brownies Creamy Pumpkin Layered with Fudgy Dark Chocolate Brownie. Pumpkin Pie + Brownie. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, yeast Vegan Pumpkin Brownies. Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake with graham cracker style crust. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake to please everyone. Gluten-free with gluten free crust. Soy-free Recipe.

Makes one 9 inch pie pan, 8 inch will work too TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls These Pumpkin Cinnamon rolls are easy, soft and ready in 1 hour! Drizzle with your favorite glaze and make them this fall. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, nut. Makes 1 9 inch pie pan or two 8 inch cake pans. TRY THIS RECIPE

One Bowl Vegan Pumpkin Bread Recipe Vegan Pumpkin Bread Recipe. Easy pumpkin loaf filled with pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, walnuts and chocolate chips. Use pumpkin seeds, currants for variation. Vegan Fall Recipe. Makes 1 8.5 by 4.5 inch loaf. You can also use other size loaf pans. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Blondies – Oilfree Vegan Pumpkin Blondies! Easy Nut Butter Pumpkin Blondies with Pecans and chocolate chips. No Added oil. Nutfree Gluten-free option TRY THIS RECIPE

Marbled Turmeric Pumpkin Chocolate Bread Easy Marbled Golden Pumpkin Chocolate Bread. Layers of Pumpkin Spice + Turmeric + Pumpkin puree, and Chocolate Cake. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Makes one 8.5 by 4.5 inch or 9 by 5 loaf pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Donuts Vegan Pumpkin Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar. Soft, Spiced, Amazing. Vegan Doughnuts. Pumpkin Cinnamon sugar Donuts. Nut-free option. Gluten-free option TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin Drinks

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Caramel Latte Recipe This Pumpkin Spice Caramel Latte has a delicious drizzle of pumpkin caramel, fall spices and almond milk. Frothy fall in a mug. TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin Spice Turmeric Latte Pumpkin Pie Spice Turmeric Latte. Warming comforting latte with pumpkin pie spices and turmeric. Ready in 10 minutes. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin spice Frappuccino Vegan Recipe Pumpkin spice Frappuccino Vegan Recipe. This easy frappuccino has pumpkin pie spice, almond milk, coffee and ice. Few ingredients and perfect. Top with whipped coconut cream. TRY THIS RECIPE

