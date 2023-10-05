It’s spooky season, and that means it’s time for all things PUMPKIN! These delicious vegan pumpkin recipes include both sweet and savory recipes, and I even have a few pumpkin powered drinks to get you feeling those fall vibes.
There are vegan pumpkin recipes here that use pumpkin puree and others that use whole pumpkin. Whether you’re a pumpkin spice person or prefer your pumpkin in curry or pasta sauce form, I’ve got you covered with so many amazing vegan pumpkin recipes!
Whatever your gourd situation is, there’s something here for you.
Check out the table of contents above, if you want to jump to the pumpkin recipe category that’s speaking to you.
What are your favorite ways to use pumpkin?
Savory Pumpkin Recipes
Vegan Pumpkin Desserts
Pumpkin Drinks
Frequently Asked Questions
Pumpkin puree is simply cooked pumpkin that has been peeled and blended down into a smooth paste. You can make your own pumpkin puree or buy it canned.
Sometimes, yes! Pumpkin is a gourd that has a similar flavor and texture to other winter squash, like butternut squash. Companies will sometimes use those other squash varieties in canned pumpkin, but don’t worry. It won’t mess up your recipe!
Comments
Cassie Autumn Tran
Pumpkin flatbread, cinnamon rolls, and doughnuts?! Yes please!
Carolyn Barnett
Richa, I just love your new cookbook and have had it less than 4 days and I am on my third new recipe. My first dinner was the Chickpeas in Peanut Butter Sauce and it was outstanding. Since I am the only vegan I shared the results with my friend and her husband. He swooned!!! (I told him, no, I would not be his second wife…) Last night I made a stir fry of wonderful veggies, zucchini, red pepper, broccoli, cauliflower and tofu with the sweet and sour sauce. I was in heaven. Tonight i am making your Hoisin Mushroom and Tofu Stir-fry which looks amazing. I do have a question I noticed in the recipe that after you add the hoisin sauce you are to add 1 1/2 tea. of cornstarch to 1 1/2 cups of water. I thought is this correct?? could you please please confirm this for me? Thanks Carolyn Barnett
Richa
Thank you for this wonderful note Carolyn. 😀 that is so funny about your friend’s husband 🙂
Yes is it 1.5 tsp cornstarch. The nut butter in the hoisin sauce from the book will also thicken the mixture. If you are using store bought hoisin sauce, use 2 tsp.
Laina
Hi Richa,
I just got your new cookbook this afternoon. I so love it! The photos are absolutely gorgeous and tantalizing. 🙂
There are so many recipes I want to try, I don’t know where to begin!
I loved the photos of your family as well!!! So precious. God bless you!
Richa
Awesome! Thank you for getting it Laina! Just pick a page or pick a recipe based on what you are craving 🙂
Cath Lawson
This site was suggested by a collleague and I’m so happy she did. You are an incredibly talented cook. Keep doing what you do.
Richa
Thats awesome! Thank you to your colleague and thank you for finding me!
Shubha
awesome collection.. I am a huge fan of ur blog.. good luck and wishes:)