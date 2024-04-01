If you need easy vegan gluten-free breakfast recipes to start your day, look no further. I’ve got sweet, savory, and high protein vegan breakfast options, all gluten-free!

A vegan breakfast — even a gluten-free one — can be easy to make and just as satisfying as one that contains animal products. The recipes included below have options like omelets, frittatas, oats, granola, pancakes, waffles, and MORE!

And if you’re worried about getting enough protein, I’ve got a whole section of high protein, gluten-free vegan breakfasts, just for you. Use the table of contents above to jump to the section that you’d like to browse, or check out all of them!

A lot of gluten-free recipes include oats, which are naturally gluten-free. However, some brands of oats tend to be contaminated with gluten. If you are eating gluten-free because of an allergy or celiac, be sure to use certified gluten-free oats to be sure they won’t cause a reaction.

Kick off your day deliciously with these gluten-free, dairy-free breakfast options! Many of these recipes include nut-free and soy-free options, too.

Sweet Breakfasts

Think being vegan and gluten-free means you can’t have pancakes, waffles, and other amazing sweet breakfasts? These recipes prove that you can!





Gluten-Free Lemon Blueberry Pancakes These sweet and zesty lemon blueberry pancakes are gluten-free and grain-free, yet they’re so light and fluffy! You are not going to believe that these almond flour pancakes are gluten-free and grain-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Lemon Curd Chia Pudding Lemon Curd Chia Pudding. Easy 5 Ingredient Thick Lemon Coconut Milk Turmeric Pudding with Chia seeds. This zesty pudding is a refreshing treat for Summer. Serve with whipped coconut cream. Vegan gluten-free nut-free soy-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Cannoli Overnight Oats Cannoli overnight oats are like an Italian dessert that you can eat for breakfast! They have an amazing mixture of flavors and textures from creamy, vanilla- and orange-scented oats, chocolate chips, and topped with crunchy cinnamon sugar tortilla chips TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Banana Bread Oatmeal Bars with Cinnamon Crumb Vegan Banana Oatmeal Bars topped with Caramelized Bananas and cinnamon crumb! They need just 1 Pan, are Glutenfree, refined sugar free, refined oil free! These Banana bread oat bars come together quickly and are perfect on the go snack or breakfast! Soyfree recipe, Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffins Start the fall baking with these hearty Vegan Gluten free Pumpkin Muffins! Soft, satisfying muffins with oats, almond flour, pumpkin, spices and a pecan streusel. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.



TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten free Cinnamon Rolls Grain-free No Yeast Amazing Fluffy Vegan Gluten free Cinnamon Rolls. These Grain free Cinnamon Rolls use almond flour and have no yeast, so no rising time. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. No added yeast



TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten free Banana Bread – Grain free Carrot Banana Bread Gluten free Banana Bread. Grain-free Flourless Carrot Banana Bread. No Gum, no Aquafaba. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free recipe. Soft Moist Banana Carrot Bread TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies GF For a fall-tastic breakfast treat that is easy to make, look no further than my pumpkin breakfast cookies! Gluten-free, refined sugar-free, oil-free and packed with nutritious add-ins like pumpkin puree, chia seeds, chopped nuts, and rolled oats. TRY THIS RECIPE

Glutenfree Lemon Blueberry Waffles These easy vegan gluten-free Lemon Blueberry Waffles are crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside and perfect for brunch or breakfast! Super simple to make in one bowl. Makes 6 mini or 3 regular waffles TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes (Gluten-free) These Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes need just 7 ingredients and a blender. Gluten-free, satisfying and delicious Banana Oatmeal Pancakes! Vegan Breakfast Soy-free Recipe.



TRY THIS RECIPE

Date Caramel Maple Pecan Granola This Date Caramel Maple Pecan Granola is lightly sweet and perfect for any time. Pecans, Oats, coconut, pumpkin and chia seeds and dried blueberries tossed in date caramel and baked to perfection. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe. Can be nutfree. Makes a 16 oz mason jar worth TRY THIS RECIPE

Snickers Baked Oats Vegan This Vegan Snickers Baked Oatmeal recipe will be your new favorite breakfast meal prep! It takes only minutes of prep time and tastes like your favorite chocolate bar! Sweet, nutty, caramelly – the best way to start the day. Gluten-free Soyfree. Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal This easy Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal features a layer of baked oatmeal with crunchy nuts, chia seeds, and warming spices topped with delicious homemade apple pie filling. Plenty of cinnamon, and some maple syrup for sweetness – this baked oatmeal is perfect for a cozy morning TRY THIS RECIPE

Savory Breakfasts

If you prefer to start your day with a savory meal, try these amazing options, like frittatas, scrambles, and even savory oats.

Chickpea Flour Frittata – Vegan Frittata Recipe Chickpea Flour Frittata – Eggless Vegan Frittata Recipe. This Chickpea flour Vegetable frittata is filling, easy and delicious. Use the batter to make pancakes, crepes, crustless quiche. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe Nutfree option

TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Savory Chickpea Flour Pancakes or Patties & Sandwich Vegan Gluten-free Savory Chickpea Flour Veggie Pancakes studded with fresh herbs and veggies as well as some secret ingredients that make these egg-less pancakes taste super savory! Serve as a sandwich or as they are with some dips and chutneys. Nutfree Soyfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Savory Oats Hash – Indian Oats Poha Upma Savory Oats Hash – Indian Oats Poha Upma. Savory Breakfast Oats with onions, veggies and nuts – Kanda Poha. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Yeast-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Flour Pancakes/mini Omelettes with Cauliflower and Shiitake mushrooms. Glutenfree Vegan Recipe Easy Chickpea flour pancakes with grated cauliflower and shiitake mushrooms. These are fat pancakes made with a thick chickpea flour batter. Add more water for thinner batter and thinner pancakes. Makes 5 fat pancakes. TRY THIS RECIPE

Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles These easy Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles are inspired by my favorite Indian potato snack, Aloo Tikki! The quinoa adds nutrition and texture making them a savory brunch treat that is wonderfully filling! Makes 8-10 mini waffles TRY THIS RECIPE

Mung Bean Sprouts Sauteed with Spices (Vegan Gluten Free Breakfast) Mung bean sprouts sauteed with spices. Delicious, quick and healthy, a great way to start the day. Vegan and Gluten Free Breakfast. TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits. Chickpea tofu is chopped and cooked with smoky flavors to make a smoky topping. Vegan Soy-free Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe



TRY THIS RECIPE

Savory Granola Bars Hearty, satisfying Doritos Nacho Spice Savory Granola Bar! Don’t want sticky sweet snack, make this nutty seedy nacho cheesy crisp snack bars! They almost have the texture of shortbread crackers with lots of nacho cheesy flavor. Also Gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

High Protein

Whether you’re an athlete or simply want to up your protein intake, these high protein vegan breakfasts are what you need. They’re all gluten-free!

Easy Scramble Seasoning Mix and the Best Ever Tofu Scramble Easy and versatile Tofu scramble seasoning Recipe! Use it in scrambles, frittata, quiche and more. The best vegan tofu scramble that is fluffy yet creamy and tastes just like eggs thanks to my secret egg seasoning. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean Egg Substitute Vegan Omelet with Delicious Breakfast Potatoes. Mung Bean egg mixture makes a great soy-free egg substitute. Easy Moong Dal Batter for omelets or savory pancakes. No Chickpea flour! Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free soy-free Recipe Nut-free option.



TRY THIS RECIPE

Moong Egg Sandwich Moong Egg Sandwich! The viral TikTok egg sandwich made with mung bean egg stuffed with spinach and cheese! Vegan Soyfree Nutfree recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Baklava Overnight Oats Baklava overnight oats are super easy and super delicious made with simple, everyday ingredients. You'll top them with a nut mixture which will remind you of baklava filling. It just has an amazing flavor and texture! Glutenfree Soyfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Breakfast Quesadilla with Smoky Bacony Potatoes For a savory vegan breakfast make this Breakfast Quesadilla with Smoky Potatoes, Fried Tofu and Eggy Hummus. It can be made ahead of time and assembled right before serving! Meal prep win! Gluten-free option included. TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Flour Scramble Breakfast Recipe Easy peppery Chickpea flour Scramble. Soy-free Breakfast Scramble. Make with lentil flour or lentil batter for variation. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe. When doubling the recipe, use a tbsp or so less water. TRY THIS RECIPE

Sweet OR Savory Baked Oatmeal Mix Don’t you love baked oatmeal? It’s so hearty and versatile! You can make it sweet or savory using whatever ingredients you have in your kitchen, but did you know that it also makes a great holiday gift? This baked oatmeal mix is a mason jar gift that's a perfect stocking stuffer, coworker gift, hostess gift, etc. TRY THIS RECIPE

Sriracha Quinoa Millet Cranberry Orange Peanut Granola/Trail Mix. Glutenfree Spicy Granola This Spicy granola with Sriracha Millet Quinoa is a very addictive savory, sweet and spicy granola with puffed millet, quinoa, peanuts, cranberries and orange zest! Savory granola. TRY THIS RECIPE

Red Lentil Granola with Coconut and Cranberries This Red Lentil Granola with Coconut and Cranberries is different, crunchy and full of protein and easy! Vegan Gluten-free, nut-free, palm oil free recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Lentil pancakes (Moong Dal Chilla) with Spinach These easy vegan moong dal chilla made with moong flour( yellow lentil pancakes) have sesame seeds and spinach. They are great to serve alongside Indian food or as a wrap or savory pancake. No soaking lentils needed as we use lentil flour. Gluten-free! And you can also make waffles with the batter TRY THIS RECIPE

Frequently Asked Questions