If you need easy vegan gluten-free breakfast recipes to start your day, look no further. I’ve got sweet, savory, and high protein vegan breakfast options, all gluten-free!
Table of Contents
A vegan breakfast — even a gluten-free one — can be easy to make and just as satisfying as one that contains animal products. The recipes included below have options like omelets, frittatas, oats, granola, pancakes, waffles, and MORE!
And if you’re worried about getting enough protein, I’ve got a whole section of high protein, gluten-free vegan breakfasts, just for you. Use the table of contents above to jump to the section that you’d like to browse, or check out all of them!
A lot of gluten-free recipes include oats, which are naturally gluten-free. However, some brands of oats tend to be contaminated with gluten. If you are eating gluten-free because of an allergy or celiac, be sure to use certified gluten-free oats to be sure they won’t cause a reaction.
Kick off your day deliciously with these gluten-free, dairy-free breakfast options! Many of these recipes include nut-free and soy-free options, too.
Sweet Breakfasts
Think being vegan and gluten-free means you can’t have pancakes, waffles, and other amazing sweet breakfasts? These recipes prove that you can!
Savory Breakfasts
If you prefer to start your day with a savory meal, try these amazing options, like frittatas, scrambles, and even savory oats.
High Protein
Whether you’re an athlete or simply want to up your protein intake, these high protein vegan breakfasts are what you need. They’re all gluten-free!
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes! Gluten comes from plants, so it is vegan. There are reasons that people avoid gluten, such as an allergy or celiac, which is why I created this collection of gluten-free vegan breakfast recipes.
Any of the recipes in this collection are perfect for that situation! You can choose from breakfasts like pancakes, waffles, scrambles, frittatas, and more.
