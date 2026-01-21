Are you trying to eat more protein and fiber?? You’ve come to the right place! Here are 20+ high-protein and high-fiber vegan recipes made with whole food ingredients like beans, tofu, whole grains, seeds, and veggies.
Whether you’re meal-prepping or just looking for crowd-pleasing options, there’s something here for every day of the week. You’ll find curries, stews, sheet-pan dinners, and salads.
This is where plant-based eating really shines. Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are the best of both worlds, naturally high in protein and fiber, all in one affordable ingredient. They are also an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, folate, and antioxidants!
You can add even more fiber and protein to these dishes by including whole grains like brown rice and quinoa, nuts and seeds such as pumpkin seeds and almonds, and protein-rich foods like tofu, tempeh, and seitan.
These recipes are everyday meals that are nourishing, delicious and easy to make.
Bean Stews
Puttanesca Butter Beans
Umami-packed puttanesca sauce pairs beautifully with hearty butter beans! Puttanesca beans are a versatile, 1-pot meal that is absolutely full of flavor.
This is a garlicky vegan white bean and mushroom alfredo with my amazingly creamy alfredo sauce and sautéed spinach. It is hearty and amazingly delicious with some toasted sourdough, garlic bread, pita bread, or flatbread of choice. It’s also great served over pasta or cauliflower steaks!
These Tuscan White beans have a luscious sauce made from sun dried tomato, Italian herbs, lots of caramelized onion, mushrooms, and nondairy cream such as cashew cream. These decadent beans are great for weeknight dinner, they need just a few minutes and few pantry ingredients!
Butter bean parmigiana is a cozy, 1-pan bean parmesan stew dinner with layers of amazing flavor and textures! No extra bowls needed! Layer cheesy tofu spinach mixture with pasta sauce, butter beans and vegan Parmesan and bake! Serve with garlic bread or pasta!
Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas, Sunflower seeds dressed with Miso Maple Dressing. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Recipe. Can be soyfree with chickpea miso. 20 gm of Protein
Sheet Pan Veggies and Beans with Lemon Yogurt Sauce
High protein and fiber. Mix everything right in the pan meal, this Sheet pan roasted veggies and beans with Creamy Lemon Yogurt sauce, has amazing flavor and texture! Wrap it, bowl it, swipe with bread!
Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful Berbere Sheet Pan Dinner! Veggies, beans and tofu cubes are seasoned with a bold Ethiopian spice blend, baked until caramelized, then drizzled with a creamy lemon tahini dressing.
A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Tofu, Veggies, chickpeas are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked! Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal!
This Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner served with creamy homemade garlic mayo dressing will turn into a family favorite in no time! Great for meal prep – Make lots and save some for lunch the next day!
Beans korma is a 1 Pan plant-based version of the usually meat-heavy dish. This decadent Indian Korma curry has an incredible flavor from whole cinnamon and cloves, caramelized onion, cilantro, mint, and curry leaves.
Saag butter beans — creamy spinach curry with melt-in-your-mouth beans and lots of amazing Indian spices — is a hearty, veggie-forward main dish that’s just got an incredible flavor and texture! What makes it really special is the crispy garlic chili oil tempering that you drizzle on top. Serve with rice, naan, flatbread, or sourdough for an easy, flavorful meal.
Kali mirch beans (Beans in Indian Black pepper Cream sauce) uses the amazing sauce from North Indian Chicken kali mirch( black pepper chicken curry) but with Beans! This one pan meal is delicious with flatbread or sourdough for dipping or make it a fusion meal by serving over pasta, baked potato, or roasted cauliflower! (
Dhaba chicken white beans curry is a meatless version of the popular North Indian dhaba Chikin curry. The amazing cumin onion sauce works with any protein! This flavorful dish comes together in one pan in less than half an hour!
Beans do pyaza (Indian cumin onion sauce) uses the flavorful sauce from North Indian chicken do pyaza! Creamy caramelized onion sauce seasoned with toasted cumin, ginger, garlic, and spiced and garnished with seared peppers and onions.
Balela salad – a middle eastern chickpea salad – is hearty, refreshing, and bursting with fresh herbs, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and zesty flavor from the fresh lemon garlic dressing. So easy, so delicious, and so satisfying! Turn it into an easy, weeknight meal with some pita bread or flatbread.
Too hot to make chickpea curry! Make this Curried Chickpea Salad sandwich!! Refreshing, spicy, summery, delicious! No nuts or soy. Easily Glutenfree with lettuce wraps or tacos. Serve in a sandwich, in lettuce leaves or wraps.
Many plant-based foods are naturally high in protein, especially beans, lentils, chickpeas, tofu, tempeh, seitan, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. When you build meals around these ingredients, it’s easy to meet your protein needs.
Why is fiber so important in a high-protein diet?
Fiber plays a key role in digestion and gut health. Plant-based proteins like beans and lentils provide both protein and fiber in one ingredient, making them an excellent base for a high protein high fiber meal.