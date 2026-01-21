This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

Are you trying to eat more protein and fiber?? You’ve come to the right place! Here are 20+ high-protein and high-fiber vegan recipes made with whole food ingredients like beans, tofu, whole grains, seeds, and veggies.

Whether you’re meal-prepping or just looking for crowd-pleasing options, there’s something here for every day of the week. You’ll find curries, stews, sheet-pan dinners, and salads.

This is where plant-based eating really shines. Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are the best of both worlds, naturally high in protein and fiber, all in one affordable ingredient. They are also an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, folate, and antioxidants!

You can add even more fiber and protein to these dishes by including whole grains like brown rice and quinoa, nuts and seeds such as pumpkin seeds and almonds, and protein-rich foods like tofu, tempeh, and seitan.



These recipes are everyday meals that are nourishing, delicious and easy to make.

Bean Stews

Puttanesca Butter Beans 5 from 16 votes Umami-packed puttanesca sauce pairs beautifully with hearty butter beans! Puttanesca beans are a versatile, 1-pot meal that is absolutely full of flavor. View Recipe

White Beans Mushroom Alfredo 4.99 from 52 votes This is a garlicky vegan white bean and mushroom alfredo with my amazingly creamy alfredo sauce and sautéed spinach. It is hearty and amazingly delicious with some toasted sourdough, garlic bread pita bread , or flatbread of choice. It’s also great served over pasta or cauliflower steaks View Recipe

Creamy Tuscan White Beans 5 from 26 votes These Tuscan White beans have a luscious sauce made from sun dried tomato, Italian herbs, lots of caramelized onion, mushrooms, and nondairy cream such as cashew cream. These decadent beans are great for weeknight dinner, they need just a few minutes and few pantry ingredients! View Recipe

Butter Bean Parmigiana 5 from 11 votes Butter bean parmigiana is a cozy, 1-pan bean parmesan stew dinner with layers of amazing flavor and textures! No extra bowls needed! Layer cheesy tofu spinach mixture with pasta sauce, butter beans and vegan Parmesan and bake! Serve with garlic bread or pasta! View Recipe

Sicilian Pesto Butter Beans 5 from 7 votes Have you tried Sicilian pesto? This nutty, toasty, creamy, cherry tomato and basil pesto is delicious paired with tender butter beans for a quick and flavorful 1-pan meal! Ready in about 30 minutes. View Recipe

Lemon Garlic Butter Beans 5 from 26 votes Lemon Garlic butter beans with bright, lemony flavors are a super quick, 1-pan, 30 minute creamy refreshing recipe. Serve with pasta, or crusty bread or rice for an easy meal. View Recipe

Sheet Pan Meals

Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Miso Maple Dressing 5 from 91 votes Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas, Sunflower seeds dressed with Miso Maple Dressing. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Recipe. Can be soyfree with chickpea miso. 20 gm of Protein View Recipe

Sheet Pan Veggies and Beans with Lemon Yogurt Sauce 5 from 6 votes High protein and fiber. Mix everything right in the pan meal, this Sheet pan roasted veggies and beans with Creamy Lemon Yogurt sauce, has amazing flavor and texture! Wrap it, bowl it, swipe with bread! View Recipe

Smoky Berbere Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner 5 from 12 votes Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful Berbere Sheet Pan Dinner! Veggies, beans and tofu cubes are seasoned with a bold Ethiopian spice blend, baked until caramelized, then drizzled with a creamy lemon tahini dressing. View Recipe

Smoky Cajun Veggies with Smashed White Beans 5 from 5 votes Crispy smashed white beans and Cajun veggies roasted on one sheet pan, then tossed in a creamy, tangy chipotle-lime dressing. A versatile meal you can serve in bowls, tacos, or wraps. View Recipe

Sheet Pan Gochujang Bowl 5 from 13 votes A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Tofu, Veggies, chickpeas are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked! Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal! View Recipe

Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Dinner 5 from 35 votes This Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner served with creamy homemade garlic mayo dressing will turn into a family favorite in no time! Great for meal prep – Make lots and save some for lunch the next day! View Recipe

Curries

Korma Beans 5 from 2 votes Beans korma is a 1 Pan plant-based version of the usually meat-heavy dish. This decadent Indian Korma curry has an incredible flavor from whole cinnamon and cloves, caramelized onion, cilantro, mint, and curry leaves. View Recipe

Saag Butter Beans 5 from 13 votes Saag butter beans — creamy spinach curry with melt-in-your-mouth beans and lots of amazing Indian spices — is a hearty, veggie-forward main dish that’s just got an incredible flavor and texture! What makes it really special is the crispy garlic chili oil tempering that you drizzle on top. Serve with rice, naan flatbread , or sourdough for an easy, flavorful meal. View Recipe

Kali Mirch Beans 5 from 13 votes Kali mirch beans (Beans in Indian Black pepper Cream sauce) uses the amazing sauce from North Indian Chicken kali mirch( black pepper chicken curry) but with Beans! This one pan meal is delicious with flatbread or sourdough for dipping or make it a fusion meal by serving over pasta, baked potato, or roasted cauliflower! ( View Recipe

Dhaba Chikin White Beans 5 from 11 votes Dhaba chicken white beans curry is a meatless version of the popular North Indian dhaba Chikin curry. The amazing cumin onion sauce works with any protein! This flavorful dish comes together in one pan in less than half an hour! View Recipe

Beans Do Pyaza 5 from 11 votes Beans do pyaza (Indian cumin onion sauce) uses the flavorful sauce from North Indian chicken do pyaza! Creamy caramelized onion sauce seasoned with toasted cumin, ginger, garlic, and spiced and garnished with seared peppers and onions. View Recipe

Salads and Sandwiches

Mango Chickpea Salad 5 from 7 votes This hearty bean salad features chickpeas, sweet mango, fresh veggies, and sweet roasted corn in a cumin lime toasted chili oil dressing. Mango chickpea salad is a perfect, one-bowl summer lunch! View Recipe

Moong Dal Chat Salad 5 from 7 votes Moong dal chaat is a simple lentil salad-style snack or meal made with moong dal(split skinned green mung bean) . It’s very refreshing and not too heavy. Perfect for the hot summer days! View Recipe

Balela Salad 5 from 7 votes Balela salad – a middle eastern chickpea salad – is hearty, refreshing, and bursting with fresh herbs, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and zesty flavor from the fresh lemon garlic dressing. So easy, so delicious, and so satisfying! Turn it into an easy, weeknight meal with some pita bread or flatbread. View Recipe

Gochujang Chickpea Salad Sandwich 4.97 from 29 votes A creamy, spicy gochujang chickpea salad sandwich with spicy-sweet gochujang caramelized onions is a Korean-style twist on this lunchtime favorite! It’s hearty, satisfying, and packed with FLAVOR! View Recipe

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 9 votes This Mediterranean Sandwich with Chickpea salad makes a delicious vegan lunch sandwich. If you skip the bread, it’s a great chickpea salad for a week-day lunch, picnic, or potluck! View Recipe

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches 5 from 33 votes Too hot to make chickpea curry! Make this Curried Chickpea Salad sandwich!! Refreshing, spicy, summery, delicious! No nuts or soy. Easily Glutenfree with lettuce wraps or tacos. Serve in a sandwich, in lettuce leaves or wraps. View Recipe

Frequently Asked Questions