Indian Dinner Party Menu Ideas Vegan Dairyfree

Treat your friends and family to an unforgettable Indian dining experience with this collection of Indian Dinner Party Menu Ideas. Perfect for Diwali, holidays, any other Indian dinner. Drinks, appetizers, Mains, veggie curries, Dals, naan, desserts and more! Gluten-free soyfree nutfree options
Are you planning an Indian dinner party and wondering what to serve? I got you covered with this extensive collection of Indian Dinner Party Menu ideas.
I am all for less stress entertaining and this collection has everything from quick and easy crowd-pleasing recipes to classic restaurant-style dishes. They are all easy and they are tried and tested over and over again! Whether you are planning an intimate get-together / dinner date or a big family reunion or celebration, or a Diwali feast, these Indian dinner menu ideas will surely please your friends and family.
When picking the dishes, make sure to not pick too many but not too few. Work ahead of time – many curries can be and should be made one day before you serve them.
Go for dishes that are different in taste and texture. So if you serve a spicy curry, pair it with some mild and refreshing sides or a cooling lassi on the side. Start with a few make ahead appetizers. Choose 2 or more main dishes, 2-3 side dishes plus legumes/dals, and 1 rice dish and some flatbread or Naan. Make the baked veggies or baked tofu ahead. Make the sauces ahead. Reheat with the sauces and serve. Add papadums or a chutney or a Raita (with non dairy yogurt). Most of these can be made ahead! Rice is best made fresh.
Happy Diwali! May there be peace, compassion and happiness in the world.
Drinks
Appetizers
Accompaniments
Mango Chutney from my Instant Pot Cookbook –– you can refrigerate it for weeks
Sides
Dals
Chana masala from my Instant pot cookbook
Mains
More Indian Mains here
Veggies
Desserts
Kheer from my Instant Pot Cookbook – this rich rice pudding is one of my favorites for the festive season
