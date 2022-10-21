Indian Dinner Party Menu Ideas Vegan Dairyfree

Treat your friends and family to an unforgettable Indian dining experience with this collection of Indian Dinner Party Menu Ideas. Perfect for Diwali, holidays, any other Indian dinner. Drinks, appetizers, Mains, veggie curries, Dals, naan, desserts and more! Gluten-free soyfree nutfree options

Are you planning an Indian dinner party and wondering what to serve? I got you covered with this extensive collection of Indian Dinner Party Menu ideas.

I am all for less stress entertaining and this collection has everything from quick and easy crowd-pleasing recipes to classic restaurant-style dishes. They are all easy and they are tried and tested over and over again! Whether you are planning an intimate get-together / dinner date or a big family reunion or celebration, or a Diwali feast, these Indian dinner menu ideas will surely please your friends and family.

When picking the dishes, make sure to not pick too many but not too few. Work ahead of time – many curries can be and should be made one day before you serve them.

Go for dishes that are different in taste and texture. So if you serve a spicy curry, pair it with some mild and refreshing sides or a cooling lassi on the side. Start with a few make ahead appetizers. Choose 2 or more main dishes, 2-3 side dishes plus legumes/dals, and 1 rice dish and some flatbread or Naan. Make the baked veggies or baked tofu ahead. Make the sauces ahead. Reheat with the sauces and serve. Add papadums or a chutney or a Raita (with non dairy yogurt). Most of these can be made ahead! Rice is best made fresh.

Happy Diwali! May there be peace, compassion and happiness in the world.

Drinks

Vegan Mango Lassi Vegan mango Lassi - Indian Mango Yogurt smoothie with ripe mango, non dairy yogurt and cardamom or saffron. Dairy-free, gluten-free.

Baklava Pistachio Lassi Lassi meet baklava! This creamy, sweet yet refreshing baklava inspired lassi with pistachios, lemon, cinnamon and dairy-free yogurt is the perfect drink for cooling you down on a warm day. Think of it as an Indian milkshake with a Middle Eastern twist.

Shikanji Nimbu Pani (Indian Lemonade) Shikanji or Nimbu Pani is a spiced drink similar to lemonade. It needs just 7 ingredients and is a refreshing drink for summer. Indian Lemonade or limeade. Vegan Shikanji Recipe

Vegan Indian Chai Tea. Masala Chai. Gluten-free Recipe Vegan Indian Masala Chai. Fabulous almond milk tea with homemade chai spice blend (cardamom, cinnamon, pepper) and fresh ginger. Vegan Chai tea recipe

Appetizers

Vegan Samosa Pie Like Samosa? you need to make this Samosa pie! It's like a giant veggie samosa and has everything we love about Samosas…but comes in giant pie form! This is a great savory pie perfect for the holidays but also makes for great party food. Gluten-free and nut-free option.

Kachori Pinwheels These savory Kachori Pinwheels are the perfect bite-sized snack for your next party! Savory puff pastry filled with a boldly spiced lentil (moong dal) filling. Nutfree Soyfree Recipe.

Samosa Pinwheels - Spiced Potato Pinwheels with Easy Tamarind Chutney Spiced Potato Pinwheels with Easy Tamarind Chutney. Vegan Soy-free Oil-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be made Gluten-free with gluten-free tortillas. Makes 2 large tortillas (20 to 22 pinwheels)

Bhel Recipe- Indian snack Salad with Puffed Rice, Sweet Potato and Tamarind Chutney Sweet Potato Bhel Recipe - Indian Street Food style Snack Salad with Mint and Tamarind Chutney. Puffed Rice tossed with cooked sweet potato, nuts, onion, cucumber and tomato and dressed in chopped mint and 5 minute Tamarind Chutney. Vegan Bhel Puri Recipe. Can be glutenfree and nutfree.

Chickpea flour Snack Cakes - Khaman Dhokla Recipe Savory Vegan Chickpea flour Snack Cakes - Khaman Dhokla Recipe. Steamed or baked savory cakes w/ tempered Indian spices & cilantro chutney. Gluten-free Soy-free Active time: 25 mins Bake time: 15 minutes. 8 inch or smaller cake pan or 9 by 5 bread pan. Use stoneware or glass pan for best results. If using regular non stick bakeware, place the pan on baking sheet so the bottom of the dhokla doesn't dry out or harden.

Crispy Vegan Smashed Potatoes with Chimichurri Crispy Vegan Smashed Potatoes with Chimichurri. These Smashed potatoes are baked to a crisp and served with fresh homemade parsley chimichurri. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree Recipe



Spiced Tomato Soup Indian Spiced Tomato Soup. Clear your sinuses tomato soup to warm you up in fall. Easy homemade vegan tomato soup seasoned with cumin, coriander and Turmeric. Vegan gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.

Accompaniments

Mint Chutney Easy Mint Chutney. Indian Mint Cilantro Chutney to serve with Snacks, Samosa, Chaat, pakoda /fritters, potato cutlets and more. Pudina chutney. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe

Mango Chutney from my Instant Pot Cookbook – – you can refrigerate it for weeks





Tomato Chutney!

Kachumber Salad - Cucumber Tomato Onion Salad Recipe Kachumber Salad - Cucumber Tomato Onion Salad Recipe. Kachumbar is a simple chopped salad with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and a salt, pepper/cayenne, lemon dressing. Serve as a side with Indian curries, or as a dip with chips, or over burgers. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Oil-free Recipe.

Sides

Masala Paratha Spiced Indian Flatbread yeastfree Masala Paratha is a spiced version of paratha and is the perfect snack, breakfast or side for all your favorite Indian dishes. The veggies, spices, seeds and spinach are all in the dough! Change up the veggies and flavors to preference. Freezer friendly, No stuffing the dough needed. No precooking the veggies. Nutfree Soyfree No yeast! Gluten-free option

Spinach Potato Stuffed Naan Bread This recipe for Vegan Stuffed Spinach Potato & Cheese Naan turns out perfect every time, without any added yeast! thanks to a mix of dairy-free yogurt and baking powder. Served brushed with garlic butter - so good! Soyfree Nutfree. Gluten-free option included. Makes 3-4 Naan

Vegan Gluten-free Naan Almond flour flatbread Gluten free Almond Flour Naan - a delicious Indian flatbread that uses low carb almond flour and pairs perfectly with all Indian food, also a great side to soup or salad. Grainfree Yeast-free Soyfree vegan Indian bread recipe. 14g carbs per naan . No rolling out and kneading the dough needed

Chana Pulao Casserole or Baked Spiced Chickpea Rice Casserole Baked Chana Pulao is a simple and easy, baked chickpea rice pilaf that comes together quickly but is loaded with flavors. Serve with my quick raita. Gluten-free.

Instant Pot Mushroom Biryani Delicious vegan mushroom biryani in the Instant Pot. Mushroom biryani is an amazing vegan version of chicken biryani made with meaty mushrooms, fluffy basmati rice, and flavorful spices. Vegan Gluten-free soyfree recipe. Nutfree option. Stove top instructions included

Dals

Vegan Masoor Dal Tadka Indian Split Red Lentil Dal Restaurant-Style Masoor Dal Tadka (Indian split Red lentil Dal tempered with whole spices) is easy and to make, super comforting, creamy, and oh so flavorful! Glutenfree Soyfree nutfree coconutfree

Vegan Dal Makhani - Black Gram and Kidney Beans in Creamy Buttery Gravy. Glutenfree Recipe Vegan Dal Makhani - Black Gram & Kidney Beans Curry in creamy sauce. How to make restaurant style non-dairy Dal Makhani. gluten-free Soy-free Indian Recipe

Spicy Urad Dal Spicy Urad Dal - a simple but delicious vegan Indian daal recipe with black gram lentils in a fragrant Indian gravy that makes for the perfect comfort food dish to add to your weeknight or weekend dinner rotation. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree

Handi Lentils Creamy Indian Dal Handi Lentils. Brown lentils in a rich and fragrant spiced onion bell pepper tomato yogurt sauce! Serve with rice or naan. Naturally Gluten free - Nut-free version included. Oilfree and Onion-free options This Handi Dal will taste phenomenally after resting a couple of hours or next day.

Chana masala from my Instant pot cookbook

Mains

Butter Tofu Paneer - Restaurant Style Tofu Butter Masala Recipe Restaurant Style Tofu Butter Masala Recipe - Easy Indian Butter Tofu "Paneer". Dairy-free Tofu Paneer Butter Masala. Tofu is marinated and baked then simmered in tomato ginger cashew sauce. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe.

Vegan Palak Tofu "Paneer" - Tofu in Spinach Sauce This Vegan Palak Tofu Paneer is the easiest and the tastiest dairy-free, gluten-free Saag Tofu. Tofu in Spinach Sauce. Can be made soy-free with chickpea tofu. Ready in 20 Minutes!

Shahi Chicken Korma with Jackfruit This Vegan Shahi Chicken Korma with Jackfruit is a decadent complex flavored dish that your entire family will love! Glutenfree , Soyfree, option for Nutfree

Khada Masala Murg Curry with Baked Tofu You must try this Vegan Khada Masala Murg - a delicious dhaba style vegan chicken curry featuring oven-baked tofu simmered in a ridiculously aromatic sauce made with a blend of Indian whole spices. Serve with rice or flatbread. Gluten-free Nutfree. Soyfree option

Baked Navratan Korma Restaurant-Style Baked Vegan Navratan Korma made in the oven using just one dish! Tofu and veggies in rich cashew cream sauce served with chopped nuts and raisins! Serve with rice or naan. Glutenfree, options for Soyfree and Nutfree

Tofu Tikka Masala (No Onion, No Garlic) A delicious tofu tikka masala recipe made without onions or garlic. Tofu is marinated in a homemade spice blend and creamy yogurt, then baked and simmered in a rich Indian tomato sauce. A vegan spin on paneer tikka masala and one of the best restaurant-style Indian dishes to make at home. Glutenfree Nutfree. Soyfree option

Vegan Tofu Rogan Josh (Tofu in spicy yogurt sauce) Packed with flavour this vegan Tofu Rogan Josh is a vegan version of the classic restaurant-style dish. This rich and fragrant kashmiri curry can be ready in just under an hour and is rich in plant-based protein. Gluten-free Nutfree, Soyfree option. No onion garlic and tomato

Tofu Vindaloo Tofu Vindaloo - pan-seared tofu in a tangy Kashmiri chili garlic vinegar sauce! Make this vegan spin on a restaurant-style Indian Vindaloo as an easy weeknight dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree, Soyfree option

Vegan Paneer Lababdar (Tofu lababdar) Vegan Paneer Lababdar with Tofu. Use this Luscious Indian Tomato Cashew Ginger Lababdar Sauce w/ chickpeas, veggies, chickpea tofu, seitan. Glutenfree Tofu Lababdar Recipe. Nutfree Soyfree Oilfree options

More Indian Mains here

Veggies

Vegan Diwani Handi Vegetables Learn how to make restaurant-style Diwani Handi Vegetables at home with this easy handi veg recipe. Mixed vegetables and cashew nuts simmered in a rich tomato-based gravy. Gluten-free & soy-free, nut-free option.

Cauliflower in Double Onion Sauce Gobi Do Pyaza - try this popular Indian Do pyaaza - double onion sauce made with pan-fried cauliflower florets simmered in a creamy and delicious onion sauce. Gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free option. Serve this gobi curry with rice or bread.

Vegetable Balti This easy Vegetable Balti is a really delicious way to get the family to eat healthy veggies like bell pepper and cauliflower, as the Balti Spices add a fantastic Indian flavor to them. 1 Pan, Baked Balti Casserole. A wonderfully rich and hearty Indian Balti sauce that is packed with veggie vitamins . Glutenfree Soyfree and Nutfree.

Restaurant Style Aloo Gobi An easy healthy spin on restaurant-style aloo gobi that has all the flavor of the authentic Indian potato and cauliflower curry we love ordering at our favorite takeaway but is way lower in fat.

Jeera aloo (cumin potatoes) The best recipe for Jeera Aloo - These Cumin spiced potatoes are one of my favourite side dishes and the best way to add a touch of India to your meals. Serve in Indian meals or breakfasts, add bowls or snack . Gluten-free.

Desserts

Vegan Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake This Vegan Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert! A light sponge soaked in cardamom and saffron-scented nut milk. Dairyfree Eggless. It only gets better with time, so perfect for holidays, and Indian festive season!

Layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi Bars Vegan Layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi Bars are two of my favorite Indian desserts combined into one delicious moist and chewy bar! They are portable, look sersiously impressive and make for the perfect edible gift for the holidays. Vegan Dairyfree Glutenfree Nutfree option

Shahi Tukda (Crisp syrup

Vegan Rabri - Indian Milk Pudding For an easy yet impressive holiday dessert try my vegan spin on Indian rabri, a thick, creamy milk pudding. My vegan rabri recipe is made with nut milk and flavored with cardamom and saffron. Gluten-free and soy-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Indian Vegan Gulab Jamun Donuts Dry Mix Learn how to make Vegan Gulab Jamun using my simple dry mix. this festive Indian sweet consists of soft cardamom-scented donut balls soaked in rose water syrup. Dairy-free and with gluten-free option! Makes 22 to 26 balls TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Almond Halwa (Instant Pot Badam Halwa) Oil-free Vegan Almond Halwa & Almond Ladoo - Instant Pot Badam Halwa with no added refined oil. No ghee or dairy! 5 Mins active time. 6 Ingredients! Gluten-free Grain-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 4 Indian size servings



Vegan Rasmalai Cake Vegan Rasmalai Cake is a dairy-free spin on the popular Bengali Dessert Rasa Malai that is typically served for Diwali! Moist almond and cashew flour cake squares immersed in a rich and creamy cashew pistachio "milk" scented with saffron and cardamom. Soyfree Glutenfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Malai Burfi (Milk Cake)- Indian Fudge Bars Vegan Malai Burfi (Milk Cake)- Indian Fudge Bars. Dairy free Burfi For Indian Festivals. Creamy Cardamom Fudge. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Just 8 ingredients. Make 16 small bars TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan 7 Cup Burfi - Chickpea flour & Coconut Fudge Bars Vegan 7 Cup Burfi - Diwali Sweet with Chickpea flour and Coconut veganized with almond milk and oil. 6 Ingredients. Easy Traditional Indian Sweet 7 cup cake for Diwali or other festivals. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option. Makes 12 to 14 small bars TRY THIS RECIPE

Kheer from my Instant Pot Cookbook – this rich rice pudding is one of my favorites for the festive season