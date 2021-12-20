Vegan Richa
menu icon
subscribe
search icon
×

Vegan Christmas Menu 2021 – 40 Recipes for your Holiday Dinner

Published: · Modified: by Vegan Richa Support 2 Comments

The 40 best recipes for your Vegan Christmas Menu. Whether you’re looking for a vegan spin on holiday classics, healthy vegan sides, or fun baked goods, here are modern and unique recipes with a twist.

vegan Christmas dinner ideas

The holiday season can be challenging for vegans, between the dairy- and meat-rich family reunions and holiday spreads at the office. But fear not, there’s actually a HUGE variety of vegan Christmas menu ideas that are perfect for your Christmas dinner. Whether you are hosting the holiday dinner at home or are invited and want to bring your own food, I got you covered with 40 vegan Christmas dinner ideas.

Here, you’ll find a mix of classic Christmas main dishes, side dishes and desserts with a vegan twist, along with creative and inventive dishes that are not typical Christmas recipes but would be perfect on any holiday table.

Whether you’re looking for a vegan roast, roasted cauliflower, pot pie or a vegan Christmas treat for dessert, this list has you covered!

Vegan Christmas Mains

Vegan Gluten-free Holiday Roast
This holiday season, try my glutenfree holiday roast! It's made with chickpeas and tofu, comes filled with roasted vegetables and features a sweet and sticky glaze. Gluten-free, nut-fre
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling
Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Stuffed Shells with Butternut Alfredo
Vegan Stuffed Shells with Butternut Squash Alfredo is the best comfort food casserole to feed a big crowd! Filled with spinach and creamy tofu "ricotta," this stuffed shells recipe is an all-time family favorite. Can use pumpkin or other wint squash.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust
Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust. Easy Mushroom Gravy Pot pie with mushrooms, cannellini or white beans, chard, topped with sliced sweet potato. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free, Soy-free and oil-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie in green and blue baking dishes on a baking sheet
Vegan Pot Pie with Biscuit topping
Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Veggies in Savory herbed sauce topped with easy No Oil Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Classic flavors, easier and simpler! Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Option for Nut-free Gluten-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Vegan Pot Pie in an off- white baking dish
Vegan Meatloaf - Nut Loaf Recipe
This Vegan Meatloaf is flavorful, decadent, nutty and great for anyone wanting a no bean/lentil loaf. Use nuts of choice in this Nut Roast. Vegan Recipe. Can be Glutenfree Soyfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
This Vegan Meatloaf is flavorful, decadent, nutty and great for anyone wanting a no bean/lentil loaf. Use nuts of choice. #Vegan #Recipe #VeganRicha . Can be Glutenfree
Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower
Whole Roasted Cauliflower. This Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower is marinated in flavorful of herbs and spices and baked to perfection to make a fabulous Holiday table option. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree. Can be soyfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe
Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy. Easy Roasted Cauliflower Slices served with mushroom thyme gravy. Vegan gluten-free Festive Main for the holidays.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Spicy Miso Peanut Butter Whole Roasted Cauliflower
This Asian-inspired Miso Gochujang Peanut Butter Glazed Whole Roasted Cauliflower is a veggie-forward show-stopper perfect for the holidays, whether you’re having it as a vegan main course of a vegetarian meal or serving it as a side dish or appetizer. Gluten-free and refined sugar-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Miso Peanut Whole Roasted Cauliflower served with rice
Broccoli Cauliflower Masala Pie
This Savory Cauliflower Broccoli Pie is full of flavor from the garam masala and has a delicious potato black eyed pea crust. gluten free and grain free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
This Savory Cauliflower Broccoli Pie is full of flavor from the garam masala and has a delicious potato black eyed pea crust. gluten free and grain free. #glutenfree #veganricha #vegan
Vegan Caramelized Onion Butternut Squash Lasagna
This Vegan Butternut Squash Lasagna with Caramelized Onions and Spinach features a creamy tofu cashew bechamel sauce and lots of melted vegan cheese. A vegan lasagna recipe perfect for feeding a crowd during the fall holidays. Soyfree option Nutfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie
Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Recipe. Can be soy-free. #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole
Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole is an easy vegan comfort food casserole recipe with a quick jalapeño cheddar cornbread crust baked right on top of the lentil chili. It’s warm and savory and comes together in one dish.  Nutfree soyfree. Glutenfree option.
TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Christmas Sides

 

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes without Nutritional Yeast
You have to try My Creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe! No Dairy, No Nuts, No nutritional Yeast! in this Potato Gratin. Can be gluten-free, soy-free, Oil-free . Makes a 8 in pan

TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Scalloped Potatoes in a cast iron skillet on wood board
Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with Potato Carrot Cheese Sauce
Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with a light potato carrot cheese sauce. Free of dairy, egg, corn, nuts. Can be made soy-free and gluten-free with gf pasta. 30 minute meal. Add cashews to make a thicker creamier sauce. Recipe inspired by several veggie cheese sauce recipes.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Black Pepper Mac and cheese | Vegan Richa #vegan #macncheese #nutfree #veganricha
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower with fresh herbs, black pepper. Roasted Veggies Bowl with rosemary, thyme, garlic, black pepper. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower with fresh herbs and black pepper. Roasted Veggies Bowl.#Vegan #Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree #Recipe #VeganRicha
Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice Instant pot
Smoky Vegan Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice made within minutes using the Instant Pot! A seasonal twist on restaurant-style fried rice your whole family will love! GF soyfree Nutfree, stove top option in notes
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet Lasagna
Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet lasagna makes the perfect weeknight dinner ! An easy vegan pasta recipe that is family-friendly, uses just 1 skillet, and is ready to eat in about 45 minutes!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Oil-free Vegan Biscuits
These Oil-free Vegan Biscuits are just like their buttery version, crisp crumb, soft moist buttery inside! 7 Ingredient, 1 Bowl, 30 Min. Coconut cream and sweet potato add the moisture and some fat. Vegan Low Fat Biscuits Recipe. Soyfree Nutfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan biscuits
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot Mushroom Free
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot gravy- Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. Vegan Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot - Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. #Vegan #Recipe #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice
Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice. Easy Chickpea Spinach Pastry for holidays and company with vegan puff pastry. Use spices or blends of choice. Use lentils for variation. Vegan Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice. Easy Chickpea Spinach Pastry for holidays and company with vegan puff pastry. Use spices or blends of choice. Use lentils for variation. Vegan Soy-free Nut-free Recipe.  | VeganRicha.com
Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry ( Lasooni Aloo Palak)
Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry - Lasooni Aloo Palak. Potato Spinach curry with garlic and Indian spices. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe

TRY THIS RECIPE
Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry in a white skillet
Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
These Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts have the best of both worlds. Brussels Sprouts are pan roasted to caramelize with cumin seeds, then mixed with a tomato onion sauce. Serve as a side. No Bake! Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. 

TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts in Black Skillet
Vegan Sweet Potato Rolls - Soft Herb Dinner Rolls
Vegan Sweet Potato Rolls - Soft Herb Dinner Rolls. 7 Ingredients! 1 Bowl, Almost no Knead, No added Sugar Freezer friendly. Melt in your mouth sweet potato bread rolls. Vegan Soyfree Nutfree Recipe 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Berbere Roasted Kabocha Squash with Tahini Dill Dressing
TRY THIS RECIPE
Berbere Roasted Kabocha Squash with Tahini Dill Dressing. Use ohter spice blends of choice. Festive, spiced winter squash. Add cranberries or other dried fruit. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Soyfree #Recipe #veganricha| VeganRicha.com
Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread Vegan Gumfree
Skip the dinner rolls and. this easy Glutenfree Focaccia made with oat flour, almond flour, and potato starch. Topped with herbs, garlic and olive oil is makes for the perfect side for soups and salads. Gum-free & vegan.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Cranberry Salad with harrissa Spiced Pecans
Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Cranberry Salad with harrissa Spiced Pecans. Easy Thanksgiving Salad. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.
TRY THIS RECIPE

 

Vegan Christmas Desserts and Nibbles

Vegan Churro Biscotti - Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti
These Vegan Churro Biscotti with Cinnamon Sugar are perfectly crunchy for dunking in a hot cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, or on their own. Impossible to eat just one!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard
Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard. Soyfree Recipe. Nut-free Gluten-free Options.
Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan or square baking dish or 9 by 9 inch
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard.#VEgan #VeganRicha #VeganAppleCake #Soyfree #Recipe Nut-free Gluten-free Options
Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake
This Vegan Salted Caramel Pie has layers of Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Mousse and Almond Hemp Chocolate Crust. No Bake Gluten-free palm oil free Makes 1 9 inch pie or tart pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gingerbread Latte
Creamy Warming Vegan Gingerbread Latte. This vegan version of the Starbucks gingerbread latte has fresh ginger, homemade gingerbread spice and amazing flavor. Can be made caffeine-free. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gingerbread Latte
Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge
Easy Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge! 5 Ingredient Gooey chocolatey bars that are truffles in fudge form! Chocolate Avocado Truffles Bars. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge Bars on parchment
Vegan Tiramisu Trifle
These Vegan Tiramisu Trifles are very addictive and come together really quickly. Free of Dairy, egg, nut, yeast. Can be made corn-free. Makes 4 Individual Trifles
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Tiramisu | Vegan Richa #glutenfree #veganricha #vegan
Vegan Chocolate Gingerbread Cake
This Vegan Chocolate Gingerbread Cake has an amazing flavor profile. Ginger, candied ginger, dark chocolate add a pleasing bitter combination with gingerbread spices. Almost a gingerbread brownie Vegan Soyfree Nutfree Recipe Glutenfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chocolate Gingerbread Cake #vegan #veganricha
Pecan Pie Bars - Date Sweetened/ refined sugar free Glutenfree
These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars are super easy to make thanks to a quick gluten-free pastry and no-cook date caramel layer made in the food processor! Gluten-free and naturally sweetened.
TRY THIS RECIPE
stacked vegan pecan pie bars
Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache
Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache. Simple Chocolate Layer Cake. Add raspberry or apricot preserves. Soy-free Palm Oil-free Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache. Simple Chocolate Layer Cake. Add raspberry or apricot preserves. Soy-free Palm Oil-free Recipe | VeganRicha.com #glutenfree #veganricha #vegan
Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake - Fruit Cake
Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake Fruit Cake full of nuts, dried fruits, dates, seeds, candied ginger. Soft, Flavorful and great for gifting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake Fruit Cake full of nuts, dried fruits, candied ginger. Soft, Flavorful and great for gifting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. #veganricha #vegan #glutenfree | VeganRicha.com
Easy Gingerbread Chocolate Fudge Vegan
Soft and fudgy Vegan Gingerbread Chocolate Fudge perfect for Christmas. Made with pumpkin puree, molasses, chocolate and topped with candied ginger and brown sugar, it’s a simple but oh-so-tasty festive vegan treat. Gluten-free. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
gingerbread chocolate fudge
Vegan Pistachio Cookies
These easy vegan pistachio cookies are spiced with cardamom and saffron, then topped with slivered almonds! Vegan Nankhatai (Indian shortbread cookies) ideal for cookie swaps and the holidays.
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan pistachio cookies stacked on a wooden board
Christmas Stollen Wreath with Cranberries, Pistachios, Candied Orange. Vegan
Christmas stollen wreath with cranberries, Pistachios and Candied Orange. Vegan Recipe.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Christmas stollen wreath on a wooden chopping block
Apple Pear Crisp Vegan Gluten-free
This Vegan Pear Apple Crisp has tart apples, sweet pears, a hint of ginger, is topped with oatmeal cookie like crumb is a delightful take on classic old-fashioned apple crisp ! Naturally sweetened, Gluten-free + Nut-free option.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Layer Cake (grainfree)
This Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Cake with vegan chocolate ganache is super moist, rich and packed with flavor. The best vegan layer cake for all your upcoming celebrations. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Instant Pot Apple Cider Recipe
Easy Instant Pot Apple Cider Recipe. 7 Ingredients. Serve this spiced apple cider warm or cold. Stove-top option. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free pressure cooker Homemade Mulled Apple Cider drink
TRY THIS RECIPE
Instant Pot Apple Cider in glasses

 

 

 

 

Want more?

Make sure to check out my Vegan Christmas breakfast and Brunch Ideas! Pancakes and scrambles, large batch breakfasts like sheet pan pancakes, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls, and savory brunches like frittatas and quiches.

Sharing is caring!

Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
«


⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Nancy

    I just wanted to let you know how invaluable your resources are! I have your books and was just now printing off a whack ton of these recipes in a desperate attempt to plan our last minute Christmas. I’m not up to doing the usual marathon of “way too much food” event-half killing myself as a result of a string of unfortunate events, our family of 7 need simple but delicious food that won’t be scoffed at by the half on our family that still eat meat. I am so relieved and overjoyed at the selection of extraordinary choice and personally love that they are lower in fat-not soy heavy and fit perfectly in a WFPB lifestyle. They aren’t overly labour intensive but incorporate the spice and flavour profile that I love. We had a Mideast market and many Indian stores in our previous city and miss the eclectic variety. Win, win! Blessings to you and yours over this holiday season.

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      no need to overdo it – enjoy the holidays as well and thank you so much 🎄 🎄 🎄

      Reply