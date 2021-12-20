The 40 best recipes for your Vegan Christmas Menu. Whether you’re looking for a vegan spin on holiday classics, healthy vegan sides, or fun baked goods, here are modern and unique recipes with a twist.
The holiday season can be challenging for vegans, between the dairy- and meat-rich family reunions and holiday spreads at the office. But fear not, there’s actually a HUGE variety of vegan Christmas menu ideas that are perfect for your Christmas dinner. Whether you are hosting the holiday dinner at home or are invited and want to bring your own food, I got you covered with 40 vegan Christmas dinner ideas.
Here, you’ll find a mix of classic Christmas main dishes, side dishes and desserts with a vegan twist, along with creative and inventive dishes that are not typical Christmas recipes but would be perfect on any holiday table.
Whether you’re looking for a vegan roast, roasted cauliflower, pot pie or a vegan Christmas treat for dessert, this list has you covered!
Vegan Christmas Mains
Vegan Christmas Sides
Vegan Christmas Desserts and Nibbles
Want more?
Make sure to check out my Vegan Christmas breakfast and Brunch Ideas! Pancakes and scrambles, large batch breakfasts like sheet pan pancakes, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls, and savory brunches like frittatas and quiches.
Comments
Nancy
I just wanted to let you know how invaluable your resources are! I have your books and was just now printing off a whack ton of these recipes in a desperate attempt to plan our last minute Christmas. I’m not up to doing the usual marathon of “way too much food” event-half killing myself as a result of a string of unfortunate events, our family of 7 need simple but delicious food that won’t be scoffed at by the half on our family that still eat meat. I am so relieved and overjoyed at the selection of extraordinary choice and personally love that they are lower in fat-not soy heavy and fit perfectly in a WFPB lifestyle. They aren’t overly labour intensive but incorporate the spice and flavour profile that I love. We had a Mideast market and many Indian stores in our previous city and miss the eclectic variety. Win, win! Blessings to you and yours over this holiday season.
Vegan Richa Support
no need to overdo it – enjoy the holidays as well and thank you so much 🎄 🎄 🎄