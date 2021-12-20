The 40 best recipes for your Vegan Christmas Menu. Whether you’re looking for a vegan spin on holiday classics, healthy vegan sides, or fun baked goods, here are modern and unique recipes with a twist.

The holiday season can be challenging for vegans, between the dairy- and meat-rich family reunions and holiday spreads at the office. But fear not, there’s actually a HUGE variety of vegan Christmas menu ideas that are perfect for your Christmas dinner. Whether you are hosting the holiday dinner at home or are invited and want to bring your own food, I got you covered with 40 vegan Christmas dinner ideas.

Here, you’ll find a mix of classic Christmas main dishes, side dishes and desserts with a vegan twist, along with creative and inventive dishes that are not typical Christmas recipes but would be perfect on any holiday table.

Whether you’re looking for a vegan roast, roasted cauliflower, pot pie or a vegan Christmas treat for dessert, this list has you covered!

Vegan Christmas Mains

Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time! TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Stuffed Shells with Butternut Alfredo Vegan Stuffed Shells with Butternut Squash Alfredo is the best comfort food casserole to feed a big crowd! Filled with spinach and creamy tofu "ricotta," this stuffed shells recipe is an all-time family favorite. Can use pumpkin or other wint squash. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust. Easy Mushroom Gravy Pot pie with mushrooms, cannellini or white beans, chard, topped with sliced sweet potato. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free, Soy-free and oil-free

Vegan Pot Pie with Biscuit topping Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Veggies in Savory herbed sauce topped with easy No Oil Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Classic flavors, easier and simpler! Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Option for Nut-free Gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Meatloaf - Nut Loaf Recipe This Vegan Meatloaf is flavorful, decadent, nutty and great for anyone wanting a no bean/lentil loaf. Use nuts of choice in this Nut Roast. Vegan Recipe. Can be Glutenfree Soyfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower Whole Roasted Cauliflower. This Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower is marinated in flavorful of herbs and spices and baked to perfection to make a fabulous Holiday table option. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree. Can be soyfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy. Easy Roasted Cauliflower Slices served with mushroom thyme gravy. Vegan gluten-free Festive Main for the holidays. TRY THIS RECIPE

Spicy Miso Peanut Butter Whole Roasted Cauliflower This Asian-inspired Miso Gochujang Peanut Butter Glazed Whole Roasted Cauliflower is a veggie-forward show-stopper perfect for the holidays, whether you’re having it as a vegan main course of a vegetarian meal or serving it as a side dish or appetizer. Gluten-free and refined sugar-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Broccoli Cauliflower Masala Pie This Savory Cauliflower Broccoli Pie is full of flavor from the garam masala and has a delicious potato black eyed pea crust. gluten free and grain free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Caramelized Onion Butternut Squash Lasagna This Vegan Butternut Squash Lasagna with Caramelized Onions and Spinach features a creamy tofu cashew bechamel sauce and lots of melted vegan cheese. A vegan lasagna recipe perfect for feeding a crowd during the fall holidays. Soyfree option Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole is an easy vegan comfort food casserole recipe with a quick jalapeño cheddar cornbread crust baked right on top of the lentil chili. It’s warm and savory and comes together in one dish. Nutfree soyfree. Glutenfree option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Christmas Sides

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes without Nutritional Yeast You have to try My Creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe! No Dairy, No Nuts, No nutritional Yeast! in this Potato Gratin. Can be gluten-free, soy-free, Oil-free . Makes a 8 in pan



Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with Potato Carrot Cheese Sauce Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with a light potato carrot cheese sauce. Free of dairy, egg, corn, nuts. Can be made soy-free and gluten-free with gf pasta. 30 minute meal. Add cashews to make a thicker creamier sauce. Recipe inspired by several veggie cheese sauce recipes. TRY THIS RECIPE

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower with fresh herbs, black pepper. Roasted Veggies Bowl with rosemary, thyme, garlic, black pepper. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice Instant pot Smoky Vegan Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice made within minutes using the Instant Pot! A seasonal twist on restaurant-style fried rice your whole family will love! GF soyfree Nutfree, stove top option in notes TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet Lasagna Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet lasagna makes the perfect weeknight dinner ! An easy vegan pasta recipe that is family-friendly, uses just 1 skillet, and is ready to eat in about 45 minutes! TRY THIS RECIPE

Oil-free Vegan Biscuits These Oil-free Vegan Biscuits are just like their buttery version, crisp crumb, soft moist buttery inside! 7 Ingredient, 1 Bowl, 30 Min. Coconut cream and sweet potato add the moisture and some fat. Vegan Low Fat Biscuits Recipe. Soyfree Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot Mushroom Free Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot gravy- Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. Vegan Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice. Easy Chickpea Spinach Pastry for holidays and company with vegan puff pastry. Use spices or blends of choice. Use lentils for variation. Vegan Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry ( Lasooni Aloo Palak) Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry - Lasooni Aloo Palak. Potato Spinach curry with garlic and Indian spices. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe



Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts These Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts have the best of both worlds. Brussels Sprouts are pan roasted to caramelize with cumin seeds, then mixed with a tomato onion sauce. Serve as a side. No Bake! Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe.



Vegan Sweet Potato Rolls - Soft Herb Dinner Rolls Vegan Sweet Potato Rolls - Soft Herb Dinner Rolls. 7 Ingredients! 1 Bowl, Almost no Knead, No added Sugar Freezer friendly. Melt in your mouth sweet potato bread rolls. Vegan Soyfree Nutfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Berbere Roasted Kabocha Squash with Tahini Dill Dressing TRY THIS RECIPE

Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread Vegan Gumfree Skip the dinner rolls and. this easy Glutenfree Focaccia made with oat flour, almond flour, and potato starch. Topped with herbs, garlic and olive oil is makes for the perfect side for soups and salads. Gum-free & vegan. TRY THIS RECIPE

Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Cranberry Salad with harrissa Spiced Pecans Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Cranberry Salad with harrissa Spiced Pecans. Easy Thanksgiving Salad. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Christmas Desserts and Nibbles

Vegan Churro Biscotti - Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti These Vegan Churro Biscotti with Cinnamon Sugar are perfectly crunchy for dunking in a hot cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, or on their own. Impossible to eat just one! TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard. Soyfree Recipe. Nut-free Gluten-free Options. Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan or square baking dish or 9 by 9 inch TRY THIS RECIPE

Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake This Vegan Salted Caramel Pie has layers of Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Mousse and Almond Hemp Chocolate Crust. No Bake Gluten-free palm oil free Makes 1 9 inch pie or tart pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gingerbread Latte Creamy Warming Vegan Gingerbread Latte. This vegan version of the Starbucks gingerbread latte has fresh ginger, homemade gingerbread spice and amazing flavor. Can be made caffeine-free. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge Easy Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge! 5 Ingredient Gooey chocolatey bars that are truffles in fudge form! Chocolate Avocado Truffles Bars. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe

Vegan Tiramisu Trifle These Vegan Tiramisu Trifles are very addictive and come together really quickly. Free of Dairy, egg, nut, yeast. Can be made corn-free. Makes 4 Individual Trifles TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chocolate Gingerbread Cake This Vegan Chocolate Gingerbread Cake has an amazing flavor profile. Ginger, candied ginger, dark chocolate add a pleasing bitter combination with gingerbread spices. Almost a gingerbread brownie Vegan Soyfree Nutfree Recipe Glutenfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Pecan Pie Bars - Date Sweetened/ refined sugar free Glutenfree These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars are super easy to make thanks to a quick gluten-free pastry and no-cook date caramel layer made in the food processor! Gluten-free and naturally sweetened. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache Vegan Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache. Simple Chocolate Layer Cake. Add raspberry or apricot preserves. Soy-free Palm Oil-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake - Fruit Cake Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake Fruit Cake full of nuts, dried fruits, dates, seeds, candied ginger. Soft, Flavorful and great for gifting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Easy Gingerbread Chocolate Fudge Vegan Soft and fudgy Vegan Gingerbread Chocolate Fudge perfect for Christmas. Made with pumpkin puree, molasses, chocolate and topped with candied ginger and brown sugar, it’s a simple but oh-so-tasty festive vegan treat. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pistachio Cookies These easy vegan pistachio cookies are spiced with cardamom and saffron, then topped with slivered almonds! Vegan Nankhatai (Indian shortbread cookies) ideal for cookie swaps and the holidays. TRY THIS RECIPE

Christmas Stollen Wreath with Cranberries, Pistachios, Candied Orange. Vegan Christmas stollen wreath with cranberries, Pistachios and Candied Orange. Vegan Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Apple Pear Crisp Vegan Gluten-free This Vegan Pear Apple Crisp has tart apples, sweet pears, a hint of ginger, is topped with oatmeal cookie like crumb is a delightful take on classic old-fashioned apple crisp ! Naturally sweetened, Gluten-free + Nut-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Layer Cake (grainfree) This Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Cake with vegan chocolate ganache is super moist, rich and packed with flavor. The best vegan layer cake for all your upcoming celebrations. TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Apple Cider Recipe Easy Instant Pot Apple Cider Recipe. 7 Ingredients. Serve this spiced apple cider warm or cold. Stove-top option. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free pressure cooker Homemade Mulled Apple Cider drink TRY THIS RECIPE

Make sure to check out my Vegan Christmas breakfast and Brunch Ideas! Pancakes and scrambles, large batch breakfasts like sheet pan pancakes, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls, and savory brunches like frittatas and quiches.