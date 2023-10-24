This collection of deliciously flavorful Indian vegan dinner recipes has everything you need, from curries to rice dishes to Instant Pot dinners and more! If you’ve been intimidated by the idea of cooking Indian dishes, I make it easy for you!
If you’ve been looking for doable, flavorful Indian vegan dinner recipes, look no further. I have an extensive collection that includes everything you need to make a show-stopping Indian dinner, even if you have never cooked Indian food at home before.
My recipes include many authentic Indian dishes. Some are simple with a few ingredients and some a bit longer. I’ve simplified a lot of the more complicated recipes to be more accessible to home cooks. I have converted a few to casseroles which take just 1-2 steps!
With simple swaps, like using vegan butter in place of ghee or non-dairy yogurt in place of conventional yogurt, you can make many vegetarian Indian recipes vegan. I’ve even veganized some of the meat-heavy vegan Indian dinner recipes using substitutes like beans, soy curls, or tofu. Serve these with my Naan(gf options) or parathas or rice or grains.
Don’t worry. Even the simplified recipes don’t sacrifice an ounce of that restaurant-worthy FLAVOR!
Table of Contents
Indian Curries
Rice and Biryani
Instant Pot Vegan Indian Dinners
Indo-Chinese
Casseroles
No Onion, No Garlic Vegan Indian Recipes
Frequently Asked Questions
Vegetarian dishes are very common in Indian cooking, but you do have to take a bit more care when looking for vegan Indian recipes, as many will use ghee, a clarified butter made from cow’s milk. Yogurt and paneer. — a mild, white cheese — are also a common ingredient in vegetarian Indian dishes.
When you’re dining out, look for dishes like Chana masala, gobi aloo, rice dishes, dal, curries, onion fritters and samosas. From there, read the descriptions to see if they contain animal ingredients. Make sure that you ask about yogurt and ghee, because these may not be listed in the dish description.
If you’re cooking Indian food at home, it’s easy to veganize those vegetarian dishes by using butter instead of ghee, non-dairy yogurt, and replacing paneer with pressed tofu.
Naan is typically made with yogurt, so it is not vegan unless it’s made with non-dairy yogurt. Here is my easy vegan naan recipe.
Papadum, some parathas, roti, puri, and chapati are typically vegan. If you order chapati or roti, just ask that they not brush it with ghee or butter before serving.
