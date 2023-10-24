This collection of deliciously flavorful Indian vegan dinner recipes has everything you need, from curries to rice dishes to Instant Pot dinners and more! If you’ve been intimidated by the idea of cooking Indian dishes, I make it easy for you!

If you’ve been looking for doable, flavorful Indian vegan dinner recipes, look no further. I have an extensive collection that includes everything you need to make a show-stopping Indian dinner, even if you have never cooked Indian food at home before.

My recipes include many authentic Indian dishes. Some are simple with a few ingredients and some a bit longer. I’ve simplified a lot of the more complicated recipes to be more accessible to home cooks. I have converted a few to casseroles which take just 1-2 steps!

With simple swaps, like using vegan butter in place of ghee or non-dairy yogurt in place of conventional yogurt, you can make many vegetarian Indian recipes vegan. I’ve even veganized some of the meat-heavy vegan Indian dinner recipes using substitutes like beans, soy curls, or tofu. Serve these with my Naan(gf options) or parathas or rice or grains.





Don’t worry. Even the simplified recipes don’t sacrifice an ounce of that restaurant-worthy FLAVOR!

Indian Curries

Vegan Cauliflower Tikka Masala Vegan Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Instant Pot Tikka Masala Sauce. Flavorful Weekday Dinner. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree option Vegetable Tikka Masala

Vegan Lasooni Chicken Curry with Red pepper sauce (tomato-free) No tomato Indian Lasooni Chicken Curry made vegan by using crispy baked tofu instead! The creamy red sauce uses blended roasted red bell peppers instead of tomatoes. Nut-free + soy-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Tofu Eggplant Curry Rich, cumin, black cardamom scented Indian Tofu eggplant curry. Spicy crispy eggplant and tofu with Onion Coconut cardamom sauce. serve with naan, or rice. Gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Palak Tofu “Paneer” – Tofu in Spinach Sauce This Vegan Palak Tofu Paneer is the easiest and the tastiest dairy-free, gluten-free Saag Tofu. Tofu in Spinach Sauce. Can be made soy-free with chickpea tofu. Ready in 20 Minutes! TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Cauliflower Pea Curry – 1 Pot Gobi Matar Vegan Cauliflower Pea Curry – 1 Pot Gobi Matar masala. This cauliflower peas curry gets baked in the oven. Creamy roasted flavors without standing around roasting the sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree Recipe. Add some cooked chickpeas to make a meal.



Hyderabadi Wedding Chicken Curry Hyderabadi chicken curry made with tender pieces of tofu is a traditional curry served at weddings. The sauce has a vibrant, red color and rich flavors from nuts and whole and ground spices. This simplified version of the classic recipe cuts back on time without sacrificing an ounce of flavor. TRY THIS RECIPE

Dhaba Rajma Masala Indian Kidney Bean Curry Easy Dhaba Style Rajma Masala Recipe. Punjabi Kidney Bean Curry cooked in a fragrant tomato yogurt sauce. Dump annd done in instant pot, no extra steps, just add to pot and done. Serve with a dollop of vegan butter and a side of rice. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chicken Changezi (Tofu in tangy spicy tomato sauce) Vegan Chicken Changezi – marinated baked tofu chunks are simmered in a rich, mild tomato coconut sauce to create a vegan version of the popular spicy chicken dish chicken changezi. Vegan & Gluten-free + Soy-free Option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Indian Butter Chickpeas This is an 8-ingredient, 30-minute 1 Pan dump-and-done Indian butter chickpeas recipe. It’s packed with butter chicken sauce flavor, uses tender chickpeas as the protein instead of chicken. No sautéing! Just add to pot, simmer and done. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Matar Tofu (Tofu & Pea curry with cumin tomato sauce) This Vegan Matar Tofu is a plant-based spin on Matar Paneer(Pea Paneer Curry). It uses crispy pan-fried or baked tofu instead of paneer cheese which is simmered in a flavorful Indian sauce! Serve with flatbread for the ultimate Indian comfort dinner. Soyfree substitute included TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Green Keema Vegan Green Keemna – a meatless spin on the Indian minced meat curry using a blend of lentils and walnuts simmered in a fragrant herby spicy sauce. Vegan Mumbai Hara Keema. Glutenfree Soy-free! Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Dal Lasooni Dal lasooni (Indian garlic lentils) is a creamy lentil curry-style dal with a whole lot of complex flavor from whole spices and garlic. It needs 1 Pan! Use lentils of choice, beans or chickpeas for variation. TRY THIS RECIPE

Tofu Vindaloo Tofu Vindaloo – pan-seared tofu in a tangy Kashmiri chili garlic vinegar sauce! Make this vegan spin on a restaurant-style Indian Vindaloo as an easy weeknight dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree, Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Butter Tofu Paneer – Restaurant Style Tofu Butter Masala Recipe Restaurant Style Tofu Butter Masala Recipe – Easy Indian Butter Tofu “Paneer”. Dairy-free Tofu Paneer Butter Masala. Tofu is marinated and baked then simmered in tomato ginger cashew sauce. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Malai Kofta (Indian dumplings in Tomato onion curry sauce) This Restaurant-Style Vegan Malai Kofta recipe is the ultimate Indian comfort food. Picture Crispy potato and chickpea dumplings in a creamy, spiced Indian gravy that will make your tastebuds sing! Soyfree. Gluenfree option. Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Paneer Lababdar (Tofu lababdar) Vegan Paneer Lababdar with Tofu. Use this Luscious Indian Tomato Cashew Ginger Lababdar Sauce w/ chickpeas, veggies, chickpea tofu, seitan. Glutenfree Tofu Lababdar Recipe. Nutfree Soyfree Oilfree options TRY THIS RECIPE

Restaurant Style Aloo Gobi An easy healthy spin on restaurant-style aloo gobi that has all the flavor of the authentic Indian potato and cauliflower curry we love ordering at our favorite takeaway but is way lower in fat. TRY THIS RECIPE

Rice and Biryani

Podi Rice (South Indian Chili Garlic Peanut Rice) Podi rice made with a dry chili garlic peanut podi chutney, is a super flavorful Indian fried rice. One-pot gluten-free meal, nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Turmeric Cauliflower Rice Lemony Turmeric Cauliflower Rice. Easy Side with any meal. 1 Pot 15 Minute Lemon Cauliflower Rice with mustard seeds and garlic. Vegan Glutenfree Grainfree Nutfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Masala Fried Rice with Turmeric Onion Raita Indian Spiced Masala Fried Rice with Turmeric Onion Raita. Use up the leftover rice or grains to make this quick spiced fried rice and serve with a simple yogurt raita that is spiced with turmeric and mustard seeds. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Indian Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Turmeric Lemon Rice Recipe Turmeric Lemon Rice Recipe. Golden Rice with turmeric, lemon and mustard seeds. Use cooked brown rice, quinoa, millet or couscous or cauliflower rice for variation. Easy side.Indian lemon turmeric rice. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Vegan Indian Dinners

Instant Pot Kashmiri Mushroom in spiced Sun-dried tomato sauce Mushrooms in spiced sun-dried tomato sauce. This is a recipe from the state of Kashmir in India. It's usually made with meat, but I use mushrooms in the sauce, which is made with sun-dried tomatoes and spices. TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Mushroom Biryani Delicious vegan mushroom biryani in the Instant Pot. Mushroom biryani is an amazing vegan version of chicken biryani made with meaty mushrooms, fluffy basmati rice, and flavorful spices. Vegan Gluten-free soyfree recipe. Nutfree option. Stove top instructions included TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Vegan Coconut Chicken Curry with Soy curls Dinner does not get easier than this Vegan Coconut Chicken Soycurl Curry – a simple dump, set and forget Instant Pot coconut curry the whole family will love! Dump and Done, No sautéing or chopping, Nut-free glutenfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Kitchari Learn how to make Kitchari in your Instant Pot – a traditional ayurvedic recipe for basmati rice with red lentils that is easy to digest, packed with fiber and warming spices! Perfect for the cold season. TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Saag Aloo – Sweet Potato & Chard Curry Instant Pot Saag Aloo with Chard and Sweet Potatoes. Sweet Potato Chard/Spinach curry. Serve this easy side with dals or curries or add to a bowl. Saucepan option. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Vegan Korma Recipe Instant Pot Vegan Korma Recipe with White Korma Sauce. This Creamy Veggie and Tofu Korma is made in Instant Pot Pressure cooker. Saucepan option. Use more veggies or chickpeas for soyfree. Vegan Coconut-free Glutenfree Recipe. Soyfree, Nutfree option

Indo-Chinese

Schezwan Fried Rice (Indo-Chinese) This veggie- and flavor-packed Schezwan fried rice recipe is incredibly easy to make! I’ve simplified this Indo-Chinese dish to be a lot quicker without sacrificing an of its amazing, complex flavor. TRY THIS RECIPE

Veggies in Hot Garlic Sauce Lovers of takeaway-style sweet and sour Indo-Chinese dishes will love this vegan recipe for Veggies in Hot Garlic Sauce! A One-Pot recipe that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner! Serve with rice. Gluten-free + nut-free option included. TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Gobi Manchurian (Cauliflower Manchurian) In this lightened-up take on the Indian-Chinese restaurant favorite Gobi Manchurian, cauliflower florets are baked up until crispy and then drenched in a delicious sweet and spicy sauce! Serve it as an appetizer or main dish. Gluten-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Chili Chicken With Soycurls (An Indo-Chinese Recipe) Indo Chinese Chili Chicken Soycurls make for an amazing weeknight dinner! Chewy, marinated soy curls in a sweet, spicy and sticky stir-fry sauce made with a simple homemade green chili paste. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Casseroles

Baked Tofu Curry (Vegan Tofu Makhani) The easiest, simplified and hands-off version of butter tofu curry! No tempering spices, no sauteeing onions, no frying tofu. The oven takes care of everything for a fabulous silky Baked Tofu curry! Serve with rice for a delicious vegan dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Lentil Curry Casserole Make this easy Vegan Curry Lentil Casserole whenever that craving for restaurant-style creamy Indian lentil dishes hits. Brown lentils simmered in a fragrant coconut curry broth, served over rice! So easy, so delicious. Gluten-free, too. TRY THIS RECIPE

Lentil Keema Pav Casserole (vegan mince curry bread bake) Lentil Keema Pav Casserole! 1 Pan Handsfree! A time consuming mince meat curry with dinner rolls, made into an easy-to-make, one-pot meal! Spicy and flavorful Indian Sloppy Joes . Option for Gluten-free nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Idli Sambhar Casserole(South Indian Split Pea stew Semolina bread bake) Idli Sambhar Casserole is a simplified spin on traditional Idli Sambar – a layered casserole! With Sambar split pea stew and savory Semolina Rava idli layered and baked! ! Fewer pans and fewer steps. Gluten-free option TRY THIS RECIPE

Saag Cornbread Casserole (Curried Mustard Greens Cornbread bake) Saag Cornbread Casserole – a fragrant Indian mustard greens stew baked in the oven and topped with a cornbread topping. So flavorful and comforting. Casserole version of sarson da saag, Makki ki roti. Oil-free and gluten-free versions are included. TRY THIS RECIPE

Shahi Tofu Kofta Casserole This Shahi Tofu Kofta curry is made in just 1 Casserole dish! The koftas are baked in the dish then sauce is baked along. Decadent and delicious. Juicy, flavorful tofu kofta in a creamy dairy-free tomato sauce. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree options included. TRY THIS RECIPE

Madras Curry Tofu Casserole Dinner just got easier with this Madras Curry Tofu Casserole! A simple one-pot meal with baked tofu in a flavorful Indian gravy! TRY THIS RECIPE

No Onion, No Garlic Vegan Indian Recipes

Tofu Tikka Masala (No Onion, No Garlic) A delicious tofu tikka masala recipe made without onions or garlic. Tofu is marinated in a homemade spice blend and creamy yogurt, then baked and simmered in a rich Indian tomato sauce. A vegan spin on paneer tikka masala and one of the best restaurant-style Indian dishes to make at home. Glutenfree Nutfree. Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Dhaba style Butter Dal Vegan no Onion No Garlic The best recipe for Dhaba-Style Butter Dal made with red lentils and a restaurant-style tempering! Super rich but there is no cream in this. Try it! Gluten-free Nutfree Soyfree allium free TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegetable Korma – Creamy Indian Korma Recipe. No Onion Garlic Vegetable Korma – Veggies in Spiced Ginger Chile Sauce. Creamy Indian Korma Recipe made without Onion and garlic. Vegan Indian Gluten-free Soy-free Can be made nut-free. No Onion No Garlic Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Jeera aloo (cumin potatoes) The best recipe for Jeera Aloo – These Cumin spiced potatoes are one of my favourite side dishes and the best way to add a touch of India to your meals. Serve in Indian meals or breakfasts, add bowls or snack . Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Dal Bukhara Instant Pot Dal Bukhara – try this easy creamy black lentils made in the Instant Pot using my dump and done method. A rich, slow-cooked whole black gram curry recipe made with tomato puree, vegan butter and vegan cream. Gluten-free Soyfree , easily Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

