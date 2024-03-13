40 One-Pot High Protein Vegan Meals

Worried about eating enough protein on a vegan diet? Worry no more with these amazingly delicious, high protein vegan meals at your disposal! Stews, curries, pasta, stir-fries, burgers, sheet pan dinners, breakfast and more!

It’s actually a common misconception that you can’t get ample protein on a vegan diet, but there are definitely cases when you need more protein than the average person. If you are looking for some easy, one-pot, high protein vegan meals, look no further!

These easy dinner recipes have something for everyone from soups and stews to salads, burgers, curry, even lasagna! And there’s a whole section of Instant Pot meals for quick and easy, hands-off cooking.

The meals here all get at least 25% of their calories from protein, and some are as high as 40% protein or more!

For most meals if you have a good amount of mix of beans, tofu, tempeh, seitan, grains, nuts and seeds, then there’s generally enough protein for the average person. You can amp up protein in your everyday meals by using the following tips and not have to think about it!



— Use multiple sources, beans, lentils, whole grains, seeds, nuts in the meal. For eg. Add some lentils or quinoa to your chickpea/bean stew or bean burger. Add some cooked chickpeas or toasted nuts or cooked bulgur to your lentil curry! Blend up tofu in the cream or sauce.

— Think of the sides. For eg, serve with whole grain, whole wheat flatbreads or bread, or chickpea flour or almond flour flatbreads. Mix some quinoa in your rice!





— Don’t discount the garnishes! For eg. hemp seeds are an amazing source of protein(when not cooked). Sprinkle some on your stew, chili, bowl and morning toast! Or add chia seeds or time toasted nuts.

— Did you know there’s a decent amount protein in everyday dried pasta! Change that up to whole grain or bean based pasta for additional protein or use tofu or lentils in the sauce.

Try some of my high protein options and let me know your favorite high protein meals!

Soups, Stews, Noodle Soups

Chickpea Lentil Quinoa Spinach Stew This chickpea Lentil Quinoa Spinach Stew is easy, filing, full of protein and delicious. Free of dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten

Kerala White Bean Stew Kerala-style spicy white bean stew. This South Indian bean & pumpkin seed chili roast is hearty & packed with flavorful spices in a thick rich sauce

Spicy Peanut Butter Ramen Spicy peanut butter ramen is an absolute comfort food recipe with a delicious, creamy broth, gochujang flavors, lots of ginger and garlic, topped with Gochujang tofu. It's a 30-minute, One-pan meal. The noodles are cooked directly in the broth, so you only need one pot.

Brown Lentil Soup with Broccoli, Fenugreek & Black Pepper Brown Lentil Soup with Broccoli, Turmeric, Fenugreek seeds and black pepper. Warming Winter Dal with veggies and fenugreek for healing and detox. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe

West African Peanut Lentil Soup West African Inspired Peanut Lentil Soup. African Peanut Stew with lentils and veggies., Harissa Spice, peanut butter, Sweet potato. Serves 3 to 4 or more.

Vegan White Bean and Mushroom Garlic Alfredo This is a garlicky vegan white bean and mushroom alfredo with my amazingly creamy alfredo sauce and garlicky sautéed spinach. 30 minutes, 1-pan, soy-free with gluten-free and nut-free options

Cannellini and Lentil Jamaican Curry Cannellini and Lentil Jamaican Curry. 1 Pot 30 Minutes. Easy Coconut Curry with Jamaican Curry spices and beans and red lentils. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe.

Vegan Butter Chicken Ramen Butter Chikin ramen noodles uses flavorful Indian butter sauce in place of regular ramen broth. You cook the noodles in the sauce itself, making this a one-pot meal! Add whatever veggies you like. For the protein, I use tofu, but you can also use vegan chicken substitutes or soy curls.

Instant Pot

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup – Vegan Lasagna Soup Instant Pot Lasagna Soup – Vegan Lasagna Soup with Red lentils, lasagna noodles, veggies, and basil. 1 Pot weekday meal. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be gluten-free.

Instant Pot Vegan Butter Chicken with Soy Curls and Chickpeas – oil-free Instant Pot Vegan Butter Chicken with Soycurls and Chickpeas. 15 minute Active time! 1 Pot Creamy Indian Butter Soy Curls. Use all Chickpeas for soy-free. Vegetarian Gluten-free Recipe. Oil-free Nut-free option

Instant Pot Vegan Coconut Chicken Curry with Soy curls Dinner does not get easier than this Vegan Coconut Chicken Soycurl Curry – a simple dump, set and forget Instant Pot coconut curry the whole family will love! Dump and Done, No sautéing or chopping, Nut-free glutenfree

Vegan Dalcha This South Indian Lentil meat stew – Dalcha, has lentils or split peas cooked with spices, coconut milk and meat to make a hearty stew that is served with rice Biryani. We use soycurls to make a glorious vegan dalcha. Glutenfree Nutfree recipe. Soyfree option

Lasagna and Noodles

One Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles One pot peanut sauce noodles, Ready in 20 minutes! Brown Rice Noodles, Veggies, Peanut or Almond Butter, spices, flavors, boil and done. Easy Vegan Gluten-free Oil-free Quick Weeknight Dinner Recipe

Vegan Pesto Skillet Lasagna This easy Pesto Skillet Lasagna with mushrooms and basil pesto is made on the stove top in 1 Pot! No layering or baking or precooking pasta required. Lasagna noodles cook with browned mushrooms, pesto and broth then topped with pesto and vegan cheese for an excellent lasagna dinner! Soyfree recipe, Options for gluten-free Nutfree. 30 g Protein!

Vegan Veggie Lasagna Vegan Veggie Lasagna. Easy Lasagna for 2 with herbed mushrooms, greens, tofu thyme ricotta, chao cheese slices . Vegan Recipe. Makes 1 9 inch by 5 inch loaf pan

One-Pot Romesco Sauce Pasta Creamy, one-pot romesco sauce pasta with spicy Cajun tofu is a 30-minute meal that's packed with amazing flavors! While the romesco sauce and pasta cook together in a single pot, you have plenty of time to make the toothsome, spiced tofu.

Vegan Fajita Pasta with Chickpeas and Peppers Vegan Fajita Pasta with Chickpeas and veggies. Easy Weeknight pasta with Taco seasoned veggies and beans mixed with creamy pasta. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be gluten-free.

1 Pan Veggie Pasta with Sun-dried tomato and mushroom This One Pan everything but the kitchen sink pasta has umami from Sundried tomatoes, &mushrooms, texture from walnuts and loads of vegetables! All made in just 1 pan. Garnish with vegan parm and fresh basil for a comforting weeknight meal! Nutfree option

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake You will love this delicious vegan spinach and artichoke pasta bake recipe. It's like having spinach and artichoke dip, but for dinner! Nutfree.

Vegan Pepperoni Pasta Vegan Pepperoni Pasta, A simple weeknight dinner, takes a few steps, but tastes gourmet and packs a flavor punch! This pepperoni pasta is made with homemade vegan pepperoni, fragrant Italian herbs, spinach, and vegan parmesan cheese and takes just 30 minutes. Glutenfree option

Stir Fries and Curries

Sweet and Sour Chickpeas Peppers Broccoli Sweet and Sour Chickpeas, Peppers, and Broccoli. Easy Weeknight One Pot Protein filled Meal. Serve with cooked rice/grains. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe

Spicy Quinoa Casserole This fluffy quinoa casserole is packed with amazing Indian spices, toothsome chickpeas, and lots of veggies. 1 Pan 1 Step dump and bake. No need to stand around to sauté. It comes together quickly and easily. Gluten-free, soyfree, Nutfree

Matar Tofu (Tofu & Pea curry with cumin tomato sauce) This Vegan Matar Tofu is a plant-based spin on Matar Paneer(Pea Paneer Curry). It uses crispy pan-fried or baked tofu instead of paneer cheese which is simmered in a flavorful Indian sauce! Serve with flatbread for the ultimate Indian comfort dinner. Soyfree substitute included

Dhaba Rajma Masala Indian Kidney Bean Curry Easy Dhaba Style Rajma Masala Recipe. Punjabi Kidney Bean Curry cooked in a fragrant tomato yogurt sauce. Dump annd done in instant pot, no extra steps, just add to pot and done. Serve with a dollop of vegan butter and a side of rice.

Kasuri Malai Murg Tofu Kasuri Malai Murg is a flavorful, creamy chicken curry. In this vegan version, we are using tofu and chickpeas for the proteins in a flavorful vegan curry sauce spiced with cardamom, ginger, and fenugreek.

Shahi Tofu Kofta Casserole This Shahi Tofu Kofta curry is made in just 1 Casserole dish! The koftas are baked in the dish then sauce is baked along. Decadent and delicious. Juicy, flavorful tofu kofta in a creamy dairy-free tomato sauce. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree options included.

Indian Butter Chickpeas This is an 8-ingredient, 30-minute 1 Pan dump-and-done Indian butter chickpeas recipe. It's packed with butter chicken sauce flavor, uses tender chickpeas as the protein instead of chicken. No sautéing! Just add to pot, simmer and done. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree

Lentil Keema Pav Casserole (vegan mince curry bread bake) Lentil Keema Pav Casserole! 1 Pan Handsfree! A time consuming mince meat curry with dinner rolls, made into an easy-to-make, one-pot meal! Spicy and flavorful Indian Sloppy Joes . Option for Gluten-free nutfree

Salads, Bowls, Sheet pan

Vegan Summer Salad This easy vegan summer salad stars smoky baked tofu and crispy almond flour croutons in a bacon-y dressing with lots of fresh, crunchy veggies. It's a refreshing, healthy summer dinner salad!

BBQ Chickpea and Potato Salad This BBQ chickpea and potato salad is the star of summer! Roasted potatoes and onions top crunchy veggies with a zesty BBQ dressing. Perfect for cookouts, potlucks, and picnics!

Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas & Miso Maple Dressing Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas, Sunflower seeds dressed with Miso Maple Dressing. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Recipe. Can be soyfree with chickpea miso. 23 gm of Protein!

Sesame Tofu Bowl with Peanut Sauce These Sesame Tofu Bowls with Peanut Sauce are a true lifesaver come dinner time! Tofu cubes are tossed in peanut sauce then coated in sesame seeds and baked until crispy. Serve over greens dressed in peanut sauce, in a wrap or over noodles! Options for Soyfree and peanut-free included

Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu Bowl with Sweet Potatoes Healthy, flavorful, and satisfying, this easy Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu Bowl with crunchy baked marinated tofu and roasted sweet potatoes is the perfect meal prep lunch bowl or weeknight dinner and so versatile. A vegan version of honey mustard chicken and sooo good you will want to have it every day! Add any nut or fruit you like to make this yours!

Spicy Chickpea Sweet Potato Salad Bowl with Tahini Dressing If you need a healthy salad bowl recipe that feels like comfort food, make this spicy sweet potato chickpea salad bowl with creamy tahini dressing! Great as a lunch salad or for meal prep. Smoky bbq spiced baked veggies, leafy greens, nuts, seeds and a creamy vegan dressing!

Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner with Garlic Mayo Dressing This Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner served with creamy homemade garlic mayo dressing will turn into a family favorite in no time! Deconstructed cheeseburger with wholesome plant based ingredients! GF

Burgers, Sandwiches, Breakfast

Peanut Carrot White Bean Burgers White Bean Burgers with Carrots, Peanuts and thai flavors. Topped with sweet and sour Butternut squash. Asian Peanut Bean Burgers. Serve as Burgers or make a bowl with greens, and roasted butternut or sweet potato. Vegan Gluten free Option. Makes 6 to 7 patties

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich For a healthy and easy lunch try this Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe. Summery and fresh! Soyfree Nutfree. Serve with gluten-free bread or lettuce for gluten-free

Easy Vegan Falafel Burger Easy Vegan Falafel Burger. Chickpea patties with 5 minute Tahini dressing, tomatoes, onions, pickles make for a filling and flavorful burger. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free Makes 8 to 9 patties

Cajun Spiced Black Bean Quinoa Burgers Vegan These Cajun Spiced Black Bean Quinoa Burgers are a healthy vegan burger loaded with plant-based protein! Just 7 ingredients, so easy to make and can be enjoyed with all of your fave toppings! No added oil + nut-free option. Gf option.

Vegan Meatball Subs Sandwich fans will love these vegan meatball subs. Not only are these lentil balls super easy to make, but also 100 % plant-based, and Baked!! Perfect in subs or over spaghetti. Soyfree Nutfree recipe makes 14-16 balls

Vegan Lentil Quinoa Loaf This Lentil Quinoa Loaf with a Spicy Ketchup glaze is nut-free, vegan and can be made gluten-free

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Sandwich This Mediterranean Sandwich with Chickpea salad with sun dried tomato, tahini and Za’atar makes a delicious vegan lunch sandwich. Soyfree and nutfree. Skip the bread and serve with lettuce cups for Glutenfree! It’s also a great salad for a week-day lunch, picnic, or potluck! TRY THIS RECIPE

Easy Scramble Seasoning Mix and the Best Ever Tofu Scramble Easy and versatile Tofu scramble seasoning Recipe! Use it in scrambles, frittata, quiche and more. The best vegan tofu scramble that is fluffy yet creamy and tastes just like eggs thanks to my secret egg seasoning. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean Egg Substitute Vegan Omelet with Delicious Breakfast Potatoes. Mung Bean egg mixture makes a great soy-free egg substitute. Easy Moong Dal Batter for omelets or savory pancakes. No Chickpea flour! Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free soy-free Recipe Nut-free option.



