40 One-Pot High Protein Vegan Meals

Worried about eating enough protein on a vegan diet? Worry no more with these amazingly delicious, high protein vegan meals at your disposal! Stews, curries, pasta, stir-fries, burgers, sheet pan dinners, breakfast and more!
Table of Contents
It’s actually a common misconception that you can’t get ample protein on a vegan diet, but there are definitely cases when you need more protein than the average person. If you are looking for some easy, one-pot, high protein vegan meals, look no further!
These easy dinner recipes have something for everyone from soups and stews to salads, burgers, curry, even lasagna! And there’s a whole section of Instant Pot meals for quick and easy, hands-off cooking.
The meals here all get at least 25% of their calories from protein, and some are as high as 40% protein or more!
For most meals if you have a good amount of mix of beans, tofu, tempeh, seitan, grains, nuts and seeds, then there’s generally enough protein for the average person. You can amp up protein in your everyday meals by using the following tips and not have to think about it!
— Use multiple sources, beans, lentils, whole grains, seeds, nuts in the meal. For eg. Add some lentils or quinoa to your chickpea/bean stew or bean burger. Add some cooked chickpeas or toasted nuts or cooked bulgur to your lentil curry! Blend up tofu in the cream or sauce.
— Think of the sides. For eg, serve with whole grain, whole wheat flatbreads or bread, or chickpea flour or almond flour flatbreads. Mix some quinoa in your rice!
— Don’t discount the garnishes! For eg. hemp seeds are an amazing source of protein(when not cooked). Sprinkle some on your stew, chili, bowl and morning toast! Or add chia seeds or time toasted nuts.
— Did you know there’s a decent amount protein in everyday dried pasta! Change that up to whole grain or bean based pasta for additional protein or use tofu or lentils in the sauce.
Try some of my high protein options and let me know your favorite high protein meals!
Frequently Asked Questions
Want to make these one-pot, high protein vegan meals even MORE protein-rich? Choose high protein ingredients! For pastas, go with protein pasta. Making a burger or sandwich? Opt for high-protein buns, bread, or wraps to boost that protein even further. Add seeds to the stews, burger mash, pasta sauce. Add lentils of quinoa to stews, curries, to burgers.
The good news is that most plan foods have protein in them, even vegetables like broccoli! But some plant-based foods are richer in protein than others. For the most protein bang for your buck, opt for foods like: tofu, beans and lentils, seitan, soy curls, nuts and seeds, quinoa, soy milk and whole grains.
