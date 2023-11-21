55+ Vegan Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes

Are you looking to create a show-stopping gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving menu? These vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes have it ALL! I’ve got you covered from mains dishes to sides to desserts and more.

Planning a feast this holiday season? Here are some vegan and gluten-free options to add to the menu! Most of these recipes are by default gluten-free or have easy gluten-free options mentioned on the post.

Not only are there tons of vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes here, but there are soy-free, oil-free, and nut-free options, as well.

Have a wonderful festive season!

Main Dishes

Here, you’ll find amazing gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving main dishes, like lentil loaves, pot pies, roasted cauliflower, pasta dishes, and even vegan beef Wellingtons!

Gluten-Free Vegan Wellington Gluten-free vegan Wellington is a perfect holiday main dish! It uses a simple, almond flour pastry crust and a pecan lentil loaf for a show-stopping holiday entree. Gluten-free soy-free with nut-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten-free Holiday Roast This holiday season, try my glutenfree holiday roast! It's made with chickpeas and tofu, comes filled with roasted vegetables and features a sweet and sticky glaze. Gluten-free, nut-fre TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Lentil Quinoa Loaf This Lentil Quinoa Loaf with a Spicy Ketchup glaze is nut-free, vegan and can be made gluten-free. Perfect addition to a holiday meal. Makes 1 loaf, serves 3 to 4 TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time! TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust. Easy Mushroom Gravy Pot pie with mushrooms, cannellini or white beans, chard, topped with sliced sweet potato. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free, Soy-free and oil-free

TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Veggie Loaf – Vegan Meatloaf Recipe Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Veggie “meat” loaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Makes 1 loaf. I use 9 by 5 inch pan, Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten free Zucchini Lasagna with Tofu Ricotta Vegan Gluten free Zucchini Lasagna with creamy Tofu Herb Ricotta and Red Lentils! Grain-free, can be nut-free. 15 G of Protein. Can be made ahead. Makes a 9 by 9 inch baking dish.



TRY THIS RECIPE

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic Sauce Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic Sauce. Grilled or Baked Marinated Portabella Mushrooms served with creamy garlic gravy. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Shepherds Pie with Chickpeas & Sweet Potato Vegan Shepherds Pie with Chickpeas and Sweet Potato mash. Crusted with breadcrumbs, garlic and herbs. 1 hour Easy Vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie. Vegan Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Can be gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Gobi Musallam – Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Makhani Sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe Gobi Musallam (cauliflower that has been roasted whole) is a fantastic centerpiece. The whole cauliflower head is lightly blanched then drenched with the luscious Mughlai-inspired makhani sauce and baked. This is a main dish to serve during the holiday season. When roasted, the whole cauliflower looks gorgeous and smells divine. The makhani curry is decadent, creamy, buttery, and fantastic. You can serve the cauliflower as is, or sliced with some sauce on the side, or with naan or other flatbread, salads, rice, or quinoa. TRY THIS RECIPE

Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy. Easy Roasted Cauliflower Slices served with mushroom thyme gravy. Vegan gluten-free Festive Main for the holidays. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Lentil Shepherd’s Pie – Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie Vegan Lentil Shepherd’s Pie – Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon with Potato Cauliflower Mash Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon, served over Potato Cauliflower Mash. All Cooked in an Instant Pot together with PIP (pot in pot). Instant Pot Mushroom Bourguignon Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe, can be Soy-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower Whole Roasted Cauliflower. This Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower is marinated in flavorful of herbs and spices and baked to perfection to make a fabulous Holiday table option. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree. Can be soyfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Vegan Lentil Mushroom Stew with Mashed Sweet Potatoes Instant Pot Lentil Mushroom Stew with Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes. 1 Pot 30 Minute. Upside down Lentil Shepherds Pie! Vegan Glutenfee Nutfree Soyfree Recipe Stovetop option

TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chickpea Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms Recipe These Vegan Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms feature a savory Mediterranean Chickpea Filling and come together with minimal effort. They are hearty, filling, tasty and great for taking along to BBQs and dinner parties alike. Perfect as a healthy vegan Game Day snack or Super Bowl treat – gluten-free option included. Allergen Information: Free of Dairy,egg, corn, soy, yeast. Can be made gluten-free, grain-free and oil-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Spiced Chickpea meatloaf with Butter Gravy This Indian spiced chickpea pecan meatloaf with fragrant Indian butter chicken-inspired gravy is a hit at the holiday table! If you’re looking to shake up your vegan Thanksgiving routine, this Indian kofta meatloaf is the answer! Soyfree, options for gluten-free, nut-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips Spicy Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips. Marinated Tofu breaded and grilled or baked. Flavorful and easy. Vegan Holiday Side. Vegan Recipe. Can be made gluten-free with glutenfree bread crumbs. Easily doubled. Glutenfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pot Pie with Biscuit topping Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Veggies in Savory herbed sauce topped with easy No Oil Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Classic flavors, easier and simpler! Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Option for Nut-free Gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Sides, Soups, and Dinner Rolls

Get your gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving sides here! You’ll find amazing dishes, like scalloped potatoes, gravy, mashed potatoes, veggies, soups, and more!





Vegan Scalloped Potatoes without Nutritional Yeast You have to try My Creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe! No Dairy, No Nuts, No nutritional Yeast! in this Potato Gratin. Can be gluten-free, soy-free, Oil-free . Makes a 8 in pan



TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Creamed Spinach with Biscuit topping Vegan Creamed Spinach. Simple Creamy Delicious Spinach baked with non dairy cream and topped with herbed cheesy biscuit topping. Vegan Recipe. Can be Soy-free, Nut-free, Gluten-free.



TRY THIS RECIPE

Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy – 1 Pot Mushroom Free Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy – 1 Pot gravy- Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. Vegan Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Potato Sweet Potato Latkes – Fritters Easy Vegan Latkes. Potato & Sweet Potato Latkes. Panfried crispy latke fritters for Hanukkah. Vegan Gluten-free soy-free Nut-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Mushroom Sauce (Oilfree Creamy Mushroom Wine Sauce) Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce. This Oil-free Mushroom wine sauce is flexible and versatile and great to serve as side with pasta, roasted veggies, mashed veggies, lentil loafs and more. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option



TRY THIS RECIPE

Spiced Glazed Carrots Spiced glazed carrots with an Indian garam masala maple glaze is an easy side dish for the holidays or any day! And it’s made in 1 Baking pan! TRY THIS RECIPE

Spicy Cranberry Chutney (easy oven recipe!) This isn’t your typical cranberry sauce! 1 Pan dump and bake spicy cranberry chutney adds Indian flavors, like hot chili and garam masala, for a mind-blowingly flavorful chutney. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with Potato Carrot Cheese Sauce Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with a light potato carrot cheese sauce. Free of dairy, egg, corn, nuts. Can be made soy-free and gluten-free with gf pasta. 30 minute meal. Add cashews to make a thicker creamier sauce. Recipe inspired by several veggie cheese sauce recipes. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Sage Pasta Pumpkin Sage thyme Cream Pasta with Crispy Sage and toasted breadcrumbs. Easy and perfect fall dinner. TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Garlic Mushrooms These garlic mushrooms are incredibly flavorful. You can serve these with pasta, over mashed potatoes, over grilled cauliflower or vegetables, or any way you like. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree, Stovetop option TRY THIS RECIPE

Roasted Golden Beets, Leeks & Fennel – the best Roasted Root Vegetables Make my Roasted Golden Beets, Fennel & Leeks as a simple side for your holiday meal or use it as a stuffing for your holiday roast. TRY THIS RECIPE

Somer’s Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup This Vegan Cream of Mushroom soup is creamy and delicious. Ready within 30 minutes. Vegan, gluten-free , oil-free recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Soup (Instant Pot) Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup made in Instant Pot Pressure cooker. This pumpkin apple soup is quick and easy and perfect for fall. Stove top option. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe, Can be nut-free

TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup – Vegan Lasagna Soup Instant Pot Lasagna Soup – Vegan Lasagna Soup with Red lentils, lasagna noodles, veggies, and basil. 1 Pot weekday meal. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Smoky Vegan Potato Soup This is umami-filled and smokier, spicier version of a vegan potato soup, is hearty and cozy with a satisfying, smoky tofu topping. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Cauliflower Gratin – No Bake Vegan Cauliflower Gratin – Creamy, Spiced Cauliflower Casserole. No Bake Skillet Gratin or Bake with a garlic breadcrumb topping. Vegan Soy-free Recipe, Can be gluten-free and nut-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo with Mushrooms. Nut-free The Best Vegan Mushroom Garlic Alfredo with No Nuts. Garlicky, Creamy, Amazing Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo. Easily Gluten-free, soy-free. Nut-free Vegan Alfredo Healthy Recipe. 21 gm of protein per serving! TRY THIS RECIPE

Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread Vegan Gumfree Skip the dinner rolls and. this easy Glutenfree Focaccia made with oat flour, almond flour, and potato starch. Topped with herbs, garlic and olive oil is makes for the perfect side for soups and salads. Gum-free & vegan. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten free Dinner Rolls with Garlic & Basil Vegan Gluten free Dinner Rolls with Garlic and Basil. Soft Puffy Gluten-free Dinner Rolls with fresh basil and garlic. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe Makes an 8 inch pan worth dinner rolls TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten-free Naan Almond flour flatbread Gluten free Almond Flour Naan – a delicious Indian flatbread that uses low carb almond flour and pairs perfectly with all Indian food, also a great side to soup or salad. Grainfree Yeast-free Soyfree vegan Indian bread recipe. 14g carbs per naan . No rolling out and kneading the dough needed TRY THIS RECIPE

Jalapeno, Pepper Jack & Thyme Gluten-free Biscuits Recipe This easy and simple Vegan & Gluten Free Biscuits recipe features Vegan Pepper Jack Shreds and Jalapeno Peppers. They taste buttery, flaky, fluffy, cheesy – everything you want in a biscuit! Allergen Information: Free of Dairy, egg, yeast, Gluten, gum. It can be made nut-free, corn-free.

Makes 9-12 biscuits depending on size. TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Mushroom Rice This Baked Mushroom Rice comes together quickly and easily in one casserole dish. Everything is baked in the oven to fluffy, flavorful perfection. No standing around sautéeing. Glutenfree Nutfree. Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Appetizers

Need some gluten-free vegan appetizers? I’ve got you with delicious pinwheels, cheese balls, dips, and fries to keep your guests happy while the main event is cooking.

Everything Bagel Vegan Cheese Ball – 10 Minute Everything bagel Seasoning Vegan Cheese Ball. No soaking, blending, straining needed! 10 minute active time vegan cheese ball. Gluten-free. Can be soy-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Samosa Pinwheels – Spiced Potato Pinwheels with Easy Tamarind Chutney Spiced Potato Pinwheels with Easy Tamarind Chutney. Vegan Soy-free Oil-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be made Gluten-free with gluten-free tortillas. Makes 2 large tortillas (20 to 22 pinwheels) TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Cheese Ball No Nuts Cheddar Cheese Ball Vegan Cheese Ball No Nuts. Nut-free Cheddar Cheese ball for Halloween. Shape like pumpkin or make Jack-o-lantern. Vegan Cheese recipe gluten-free dairy-free soy free, oil-free. Makes 2.5 inch ball , easily doubled. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Tortilla Roll ups Recipe with Dairy free Cream Cheese Vegan Tortilla Roll Ups Recipe. Veggies and Sun-dried tomato are mixed in Tofu Herb Cream Cheese and rolled to make Easy Tortilla pinwheels. Vegan Nutfree Recipe, can be gluten-free soy-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Fries with Garlic Sauce Baked Fries with Garlic Sauce and Oregano. Baked potato wedges served with garlic hummus tahini oregano sauce. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Snack Recipe. Serves 2 TRY THIS RECIPE

French Onion Dip Lovers of French Onion Soup will LOVE this Vegan French Onion Dip – aka the vegan dip to beat all vegan dips! Caramelized onions mixed with a tofu base make for delectable caramelized onion dip for parties and gameday! TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe Easy 1 Pot Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe. Ready in 30 Minutes. This Creamy Cheesy artichoke dip is perfect for parties, picnics, game day. No Cream cheese or vegan cheese subs. Can be glutenfree, nutfree. Use a 9 inch skillet or stoneware dish to bake TRY THIS RECIPE

Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball This Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball is the perfect addition to your vegan charcuterie board. It takes only 5 minutes to make this vegan cheese ball recipe. No need to soak nuts or blend them. This one is a winner! TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms with cheesy breadcrumb filling are super flavorful and packed with umami! They are perfect served as a delicious appetizer or party snack but you can also make a full meal out of them! Gluten-free option included TRY THIS RECIPE

Desserts

Eating gluten-free and vegan doesn’t mean missing out on amazing desserts! Find cakes, pies, cookies, puddings and plenty of pumpkin options here.

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake with graham cracker style crust. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake to please everyone. Gluten-free with gluten free crust. Soy-free Recipe.

Makes one 9 inch pie pan, 8 inch will work too TRY THIS RECIPE

No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn’t need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chocolate Pudding This easy vegan chocolate pudding has a layer of creamy chocolate mousse and a thicker, dark chocolate layer that makes it super decadent. Top it with cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate for a dreamy dessert. TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin Pie Crisp Pumpkin crisp has all of the amazingly delicious flavors and texture of pumpkin pie without the need to make a crust. Instead, it has a crunchy streusel crumble topping that comes together in a single bowl. Serve it warm or chilled topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for a decadent fall or winter dessert. TRY THIS RECIPE

Baklava Cheesecake Vegan Baklava cheesecake is an easy but decadent dairy-free cheesecake with crispy phyllo crust filled with a creamy, cheesecake-like filling and topped with a sweet, crunchy, date, nut, and lemon flavored mixture that you would generally find inside a baklava. TRY THIS RECIPE

Pecan Pie Bars – Date Sweetened/ refined sugar free Glutenfree These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars are super easy to make thanks to a quick gluten-free pastry and no-cook date caramel layer made in the food processor! Gluten-free and naturally sweetened. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Lemon Pudding Creamy, vibrant vegan lemon pudding is such an easy dessert! 5 ingredient no cook no stirring. Just blend, pour, chill, and eat! I love to serve this topped with coconut cream or vegan vanilla ice cream and a little lemon zest! TRY THIS RECIPE

Mini Vegan and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pies – Date Sweetened Surprise your Thanksgiving dinner guests with a mini gluten free vegan pumpkin pie for each! An individual dessert that is naturally sweetened with dates, easy to make and perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or the holidays. Oil-free refined sugar free. Makes 4 mini 4.5 inch tart/pie pans TRY THIS RECIPE

Sweet Potato Pie Bars with Cinnamony Crust Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Bars. Spiced Sweet Potato Pie layered over cinnamony snickerdoodle crust. Make this into a pie for decadent holiday dessert. Gluten-free option. Makes 1 9 by 5 inch loaf pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake This Vegan Salted Caramel Pie has layers of Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Mousse and Almond Hemp Chocolate Crust. No Bake Gluten-free palm oil free Makes 1 9 inch pie or tart pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Easy Vegan Pumpkin Pie with a few ingredients and a rustic crust. Can be made gluten-free. Serve with whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake – Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake – Simple Fall Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake with Pumpkin pie spices. Warm Cozy slice of cake. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Dark Chocolate Silk Pie This silky smooth Dark Chocolate silk Pie with Chocolate almond Crust is surely going to be crowd pleaser. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten. Can be made corn-free with a different starch such as arrowroot or tapioca. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Pecan Pie Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe. Makes a 9 inch pie TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Tiramisu Fudge Bars Tiramisu Fudge Bars with creamy cashew vegan mascarpone layered with cocoa coffee cream. These freezer fudge bars are easy and dreamy. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. 9 by 5 loaf pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Lemon Flan. Vegan Flan Recipe Lemon Flan. Vegan Flan Recipe. No Bake No Egg No agar Custard flan with caramelized coconut sugar. Spanish Custard flan or Creme Caramel. Vegan gluten-free Soy-free Oil-free Recipe. Makes 2-3 ramekins. I used two 3.5 inch ramekins. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles or No Bake Pumpkin Donut Holes. 7 Ingredient No oil, No Refined Sugar. These fudgy bites are perfect for fall. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten-free Pumpkin Bars Grainfree These Vegan Gluten-free Pumpkin Bars are grain-free, fudgy and so Delicious! Cinnamon streusel on top makes them decadent and festive. Oil-free Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Grain-free Recipe. Can be refined sugar free. TRY THIS RECIPE

No Bake Vegan Pumpkin Pie with Gluten-free Gingerbread Crust This Pumpkin Pie is No Bake, and comes together within minutes. Serve with a dollop of whipped non dairy cream. Gluten-free Dairy-free Soy-free. This Crust is so delicious that you will want to eat it by itself. It has candied ginger, cinnamon, cloves, almond, coconut, oats and maple. Roll it up into snack balls if not making the Pie TRY THIS RECIPE

Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake Vegan Gluten free Recipe. No Bake, No Palm oil Decadent Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake /Pie has a Chocolate almond crust, a dark Chocolate mousse, a lighter mousse. No palm oil Makes 1 8 inch pan TRY THIS RECIPE

