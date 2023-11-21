Vegan Richa
menu icon
subscribe
search icon
×

55+ Vegan Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes

Published: by 6 Comments

Are you looking to create a show-stopping gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving menu? These vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes have it ALL! I’ve got you covered from mains dishes to sides to desserts and more.

image collage of vegan Wellington, scalloped potatoes, French onion dip, and pumpkin bars. Text reads: 55+ Gluten-Free Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes
Table of Contents

Planning a feast this holiday season? Here are some vegan and gluten-free options to add to the menu! Most of these recipes are by default gluten-free or have easy gluten-free options mentioned on the post.

Not only are there tons of vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes here, but there are soy-free, oil-free, and nut-free options, as well.

Have a wonderful festive season!

Main Dishes

Here, you’ll find amazing gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving main dishes, like lentil loaves, pot pies, roasted cauliflower, pasta dishes, and even vegan beef Wellingtons!

Gluten-Free Vegan Wellington
Gluten-free vegan Wellington is a perfect holiday main dish! It uses a simple, almond flour pastry crust and a pecan lentil loaf for a show-stopping holiday entree. Gluten-free soy-free with nut-free option.
TRY THIS RECIPE
gluten-free vegan beef Wellington on a cutting board after baking and slicing
Vegan Gluten-free Holiday Roast
This holiday season, try my glutenfree holiday roast! It's made with chickpeas and tofu, comes filled with roasted vegetables and features a sweet and sticky glaze. Gluten-free, nut-fre
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Lentil Quinoa Loaf
This Lentil Quinoa Loaf with a Spicy Ketchup glaze is nut-free, vegan and can be made gluten-free. Perfect addition to a holiday meal. Makes 1 loaf, serves 3 to 4
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling
Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust
Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust. Easy Mushroom Gravy Pot pie with mushrooms, cannellini or white beans, chard, topped with sliced sweet potato. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free, Soy-free and oil-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie in green and blue baking dishes on a baking sheet
Chickpea Veggie Loaf – Vegan Meatloaf Recipe
Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Veggie “meat” loaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Makes 1 loaf. I use 9 by 5 inch pan, Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Zucchini Lasagna with Tofu Ricotta
Vegan Gluten free Zucchini Lasagna with creamy Tofu Herb Ricotta and Red Lentils! Grain-free, can be nut-free. 15 G of Protein. Can be made ahead. Makes a 9 by 9 inch baking dish.

TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Vegan Gluten free Zucchini Lasagna in a cream baking dish and white plate
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic Sauce
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic Sauce. Grilled or Baked Marinated Portabella Mushrooms served with creamy garlic gravy. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic Sauce. Grilled or Baked Marinated Portabella Mushrooms served with creamy gravy. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Recipe #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Shepherds Pie with Chickpeas & Sweet Potato
Vegan Shepherds Pie with Chickpeas and Sweet Potato mash. Crusted with breadcrumbs, garlic and herbs. 1 hour Easy Vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie. Vegan Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Can be gluten-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Gobi Musallam – Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Makhani Sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe
Gobi Musallam (cauliflower that has been roasted whole) is a fantastic centerpiece. The whole cauliflower head is lightly blanched then drenched with the luscious Mughlai-inspired makhani sauce and baked. This is a main dish to serve during the holiday season. When roasted, the whole cauliflower looks gorgeous and smells divine. The makhani curry is decadent, creamy, buttery, and fantastic. You can serve the cauliflower as is, or sliced with some sauce on the side, or with naan or other flatbread, salads, rice, or quinoa.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe
Cauliflower Steaks with Mushroom Gravy. Easy Roasted Cauliflower Slices served with mushroom thyme gravy. Vegan gluten-free Festive Main for the holidays.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Lentil Shepherd’s Pie – Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie
Vegan Lentil Shepherd’s Pie – Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Recipe. Can be soy-free. #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon with Potato Cauliflower Mash
Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon, served over Potato Cauliflower Mash. All Cooked in an Instant Pot together with PIP (pot in pot). Instant Pot Mushroom Bourguignon Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe, can be Soy-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon served over Potato Cauliflower Mash. All Cooked in an Instant Pot together with PIP (pot in pot). ##VeganRicha Vegan #Glutenfree #Nutfree Recipe, can be #Soyfree
Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower
Whole Roasted Cauliflower. This Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower is marinated in flavorful of herbs and spices and baked to perfection to make a fabulous Holiday table option. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree. Can be soyfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
Instant Pot Vegan Lentil Mushroom Stew with Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Instant Pot Lentil Mushroom Stew with Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes. 1 Pot 30 Minute. Upside down Lentil Shepherds Pie! Vegan Glutenfee Nutfree Soyfree Recipe Stovetop option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chickpea Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms Recipe 
These Vegan Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms feature a savory Mediterranean Chickpea Filling and come together with minimal effort. They are hearty, filling, tasty and great for taking along to BBQs and dinner parties alike. Perfect as a healthy vegan Game Day snack or Super Bowl treat – gluten-free option included.
Allergen Information: Free of Dairy,egg, corn, soy, yeast. Can be made gluten-free, grain-free and oil-free. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
side view of vegan stuffed Portobello Mushrooms on a white plate
Spiced Chickpea meatloaf with Butter Gravy
This Indian spiced chickpea pecan meatloaf with fragrant Indian butter chicken-inspired gravy is a hit at the holiday table! If you’re looking to shake up your vegan Thanksgiving routine, this Indian kofta meatloaf is the answer! Soyfree, options for gluten-free, nut-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
chickpea loaf on a plate as part of a vegan Indian Thanksgiving spread
Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips
Spicy Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips. Marinated Tofu breaded and grilled or baked. Flavorful and easy. Vegan Holiday Side. Vegan Recipe. Can be made gluten-free with glutenfree bread crumbs. Easily doubled. Glutenfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Spicy Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips. Marinated Tofu breaded and grilled or baked. Flavorful and easy. | VeganRicha.com #Vegan #Holiday #Side #glutenfree #veganricha
Vegan Pot Pie with Biscuit topping
Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Veggies in Savory herbed sauce topped with easy No Oil Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Classic flavors, easier and simpler! Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Option for Nut-free Gluten-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Vegan Pot Pie in an off- white baking dish

Sides, Soups, and Dinner Rolls

Get your gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving sides here! You’ll find amazing dishes, like scalloped potatoes, gravy, mashed potatoes, veggies, soups, and more!


Vegan Scalloped Potatoes without Nutritional Yeast
You have to try My Creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe! No Dairy, No Nuts, No nutritional Yeast! in this Potato Gratin. Can be gluten-free, soy-free, Oil-free . Makes a 8 in pan

TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Scalloped Potatoes in a cast iron skillet on wood board
Vegan Creamed Spinach with Biscuit topping
Vegan Creamed Spinach. Simple Creamy Delicious Spinach baked with non dairy cream and topped with herbed cheesy biscuit topping. Vegan Recipe. Can be Soy-free, Nut-free, Gluten-free.

TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Creamed spinach in white plate and iron skillet
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy – 1 Pot Mushroom Free
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy – 1 Pot gravy- Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. Vegan Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot - Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. #Vegan #Recipe #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Potato Sweet Potato Latkes – Fritters
Easy Vegan Latkes. Potato & Sweet Potato Latkes. Panfried crispy latke fritters for Hanukkah. Vegan Gluten-free soy-free Nut-free Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Easy Vegan Latkes. Potato & Sweet Potato Latkes. Panfried crispy latke fritters for Hannukah. #Vegan #Glutenfree #soyfree #Nutfree #Recipe. #VeganRicha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Mushroom Sauce (Oilfree Creamy Mushroom Wine Sauce)
Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce. This Oil-free Mushroom wine sauce is flexible and versatile and great to serve as side with pasta, roasted veggies, mashed veggies, lentil loafs and more. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option

TRY THIS RECIPE
Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce in a cast iron skillet
Spiced Glazed Carrots
Spiced glazed carrots with an Indian garam masala maple glaze is an easy side dish for the holidays or any day! And it’s made in 1 Baking pan!
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of spiced glazed carrots in the baking dish
Spicy Cranberry Chutney (easy oven recipe!)
This isn’t your typical cranberry sauce! 1 Pan dump and bake spicy cranberry chutney adds Indian flavors, like hot chili and garam masala, for a mind-blowingly flavorful chutney.
TRY THIS RECIPE
cranberry chutney on a dinner plate with other vegan Thanksgiving dishes
Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with Potato Carrot Cheese Sauce
Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with a light potato carrot cheese sauce. Free of dairy, egg, corn, nuts. Can be made soy-free and gluten-free with gf pasta. 30 minute meal. Add cashews to make a thicker creamier sauce. Recipe inspired by several veggie cheese sauce recipes.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Black Pepper Mac and cheese | Vegan Richa #vegan #macncheese #nutfree #veganricha
Vegan Pumpkin Sage Pasta
Pumpkin Sage thyme Cream Pasta with Crispy Sage and toasted breadcrumbs. Easy and perfect fall dinner.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Sage Pasta
Instant Pot Garlic Mushrooms
These garlic mushrooms are incredibly flavorful. You can serve these with pasta, over mashed potatoes, over grilled cauliflower or vegetables, or any way you like. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree, Stovetop option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Roasted Golden Beets, Leeks & Fennel – the best Roasted Root Vegetables
Make my Roasted Golden Beets, Fennel & Leeks as a simple side for your holiday meal or use it as a stuffing for your holiday roast. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
roasted root vegetables in a casserole dish
Somer’s Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup
This Vegan Cream of Mushroom soup is creamy and delicious. Ready within 30 minutes. Vegan, gluten-free , oil-free recipe.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Soup (Instant Pot)
Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup made in Instant Pot Pressure cooker. This pumpkin apple soup is quick and easy and perfect for fall. Stove top option. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe, Can be nut-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Our Creamy Vegan Pumpkin soup in white bowls
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup – Vegan Lasagna Soup
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup – Vegan Lasagna Soup with Red lentils, lasagna noodles, veggies, and basil. 1 Pot weekday meal. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be gluten-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup - Vegan Lasagna Soup with lasagna noodles, veggies, red lentils and basil. 1 Pot weekday meal. #Vegan #Nutfree #Recipe. Can be #glutenfree. #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Smoky Vegan Potato Soup
This is umami-filled and smokier, spicier version of a vegan potato soup, is hearty and cozy with a satisfying, smoky tofu topping. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
bowl of smoky vegan potato soup topped with tofu crumbles, green onions, and vegan cheese
Vegan Cauliflower Gratin – No Bake
Vegan Cauliflower Gratin – Creamy, Spiced Cauliflower Casserole. No Bake Skillet Gratin or Bake with a garlic breadcrumb topping. Vegan Soy-free Recipe, Can be gluten-free and nut-free. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Cauliflower Gratin - Creamy, Spiced Cauliflower Casserole. No Bake Skillet Gratin or Bake with a garlic breadcrumb topping. Vegan Soy-free Recipe, Can be gluten-free and nut-free. | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo with Mushrooms. Nut-free
The Best Vegan Mushroom Garlic Alfredo with No Nuts. Garlicky, Creamy, Amazing Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo. Easily Gluten-free, soy-free. Nut-free Vegan Alfredo Healthy Recipe. 21 gm of protein per serving!
TRY THIS RECIPE
The Best Vegan Mushroom Garlic Alfredo with no nuts. Garlicky, Creamy, Amazing Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo. Nut-free, Easily Gluten-free, soy-free. | VeganRicha.com
Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread Vegan Gumfree
Skip the dinner rolls and. this easy Glutenfree Focaccia made with oat flour, almond flour, and potato starch. Topped with herbs, garlic and olive oil is makes for the perfect side for soups and salads. Gum-free & vegan.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Dinner Rolls with Garlic & Basil
Vegan Gluten free Dinner Rolls with Garlic and Basil. Soft Puffy Gluten-free Dinner Rolls with fresh basil and garlic. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe Makes an 8 inch pan worth dinner rolls
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten-free Naan Almond flour flatbread
Gluten free Almond Flour Naan – a delicious Indian flatbread that uses low carb almond flour and pairs perfectly with all Indian food, also a great side to soup or salad. Grainfree Yeast-free Soyfree vegan Indian bread recipe. 14g carbs per naan . No rolling out and kneading the dough needed
TRY THIS RECIPE
Jalapeno, Pepper Jack & Thyme Gluten-free Biscuits Recipe
This easy and simple Vegan & Gluten Free Biscuits recipe features Vegan Pepper Jack Shreds and Jalapeno Peppers. They taste buttery, flaky, fluffy, cheesy – everything you want in a biscuit! Allergen Information: Free of Dairy, egg, yeast, Gluten, gum. It can be made nut-free, corn-free.
Makes 9-12 biscuits depending on size.
TRY THIS RECIPE
gluten-free biscuits with pepper jack and jalapenos
Baked Mushroom Rice
This Baked Mushroom Rice comes together quickly and easily in one casserole dish. Everything is baked in the oven to fluffy, flavorful perfection. No standing around sautéeing. Glutenfree Nutfree. Soyfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE

Appetizers

Need some gluten-free vegan appetizers? I’ve got you with delicious pinwheels, cheese balls, dips, and fries to keep your guests happy while the main event is cooking.

Everything Bagel Vegan Cheese Ball – 10 Minute
Everything bagel Seasoning Vegan Cheese Ball. No soaking, blending, straining needed! 10 minute active time vegan cheese ball. Gluten-free. Can be soy-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Everything bagel Seasoning Vegan Cheese Ball. No soaking, blending, straining needed! 10 minute vegan cheese ball. Gluten-free. Can be soy-free #vegan #cheese #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Samosa Pinwheels – Spiced Potato Pinwheels with Easy Tamarind Chutney
Spiced Potato Pinwheels with Easy Tamarind Chutney. Vegan Soy-free Oil-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be made Gluten-free with gluten-free tortillas. Makes 2 large tortillas (20 to 22 pinwheels)
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Cheese Ball No Nuts Cheddar Cheese Ball
Vegan Cheese Ball No Nuts. Nut-free Cheddar Cheese ball for Halloween. Shape like pumpkin or make Jack-o-lantern. Vegan Cheese recipe gluten-free dairy-free soy free, oil-free. Makes 2.5 inch ball , easily doubled.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Tortilla Roll ups Recipe with Dairy free Cream Cheese
Vegan Tortilla Roll Ups Recipe. Veggies and Sun-dried tomato are mixed in Tofu Herb Cream Cheese and rolled to make Easy Tortilla pinwheels. Vegan Nutfree Recipe, can be gluten-free soy-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Tortilla Rolls Ups with Tofu herb cream cheese and Sun-dried tomato. Easy No Bake sun dried tomato pinwheels. Vegan Nutfree Recipe, can be gluten-free soy-free #Vegan#veganricha #tortillarollups #sundriedtotmatopinwheels
Baked Fries with Garlic Sauce
Baked Fries with Garlic Sauce and Oregano. Baked potato wedges served with garlic hummus tahini oregano sauce. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Snack Recipe. Serves 2
TRY THIS RECIPE
Baked Fries with Garlic Sauce - Russet potato baked and drenched in tahini hummus lemon sauce | VeganRicha.com #vegan #appetizer #glutenfree #soyfree #recipe #veganricha
French Onion Dip
Lovers of French Onion Soup will LOVE this Vegan French Onion Dip – aka the vegan dip to beat all vegan dips! Caramelized onions mixed with a tofu base make for delectable caramelized onion dip for parties and gameday! 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe
Easy 1 Pot Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe. Ready in 30 Minutes. This Creamy Cheesy artichoke dip is perfect for parties, picnics, game day. No Cream cheese or vegan cheese subs. Can be glutenfree, nutfree. Use a 9 inch skillet or stoneware dish to bake
TRY THIS RECIPE
Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball
This Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball is the perfect addition to your vegan charcuterie board. It takes only 5 minutes to make this vegan cheese ball recipe. No need to soak nuts or blend them. This one is a winner! 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms
These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms with cheesy breadcrumb filling are super flavorful and packed with umami! They are perfect served as a delicious appetizer or party snack but you can also make a full meal out of them! Gluten-free option included
TRY THIS RECIPE

Desserts

Eating gluten-free and vegan doesn’t mean missing out on amazing desserts! Find cakes, pies, cookies, puddings and plenty of pumpkin options here.

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake with graham cracker style crust. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake to please everyone. Gluten-free with gluten free crust. Soy-free Recipe.
Makes one 9 inch pie pan, 8 inch will work too
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake with graham cracker style crust. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake to please everyone. Gluten-free with gluten free crust.# Soyfree #Recipe #vegan #pumpkinheesecake #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake
This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn’t need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of carrot cake cheesecake cut into slices
Vegan Chocolate Pudding
This easy vegan chocolate pudding has a layer of creamy chocolate mousse and a thicker, dark chocolate layer that makes it super decadent. Top it with cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate for a dreamy dessert.
TRY THIS RECIPE
cup of two-layer vegan chocolate pudding with chocolate shavings on top
Pumpkin Pie Crisp
Pumpkin crisp has all of the amazingly delicious flavors and texture of pumpkin pie without the need to make a crust. Instead, it has a crunchy streusel crumble topping that comes together in a single bowl. Serve it warm or chilled topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for a decadent fall or winter dessert.
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of slice of pumpkin crisp on a white plate with ice cream on top
Baklava Cheesecake Vegan
Baklava cheesecake is an easy but decadent dairy-free cheesecake with crispy phyllo crust filled with a creamy, cheesecake-like filling and topped with a sweet, crunchy, date, nut, and lemon flavored mixture that you would generally find inside a baklava.
TRY THIS RECIPE
baklava cheesecake on a wooden cutting board, after slicing
Pecan Pie Bars – Date Sweetened/ refined sugar free Glutenfree
These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars are super easy to make thanks to a quick gluten-free pastry and no-cook date caramel layer made in the food processor! Gluten-free and naturally sweetened.
TRY THIS RECIPE
stacked vegan pecan pie bars
Vegan Lemon Pudding
Creamy, vibrant vegan lemon pudding is such an easy dessert! 5 ingredient no cook no stirring. Just blend, pour, chill, and eat! I love to serve this topped with coconut cream or vegan vanilla ice cream and a little lemon zest!
TRY THIS RECIPE
cups of vegan lemon pudding topped with vanilla ice cream on a wooden table
Mini Vegan and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pies – Date Sweetened
Surprise your Thanksgiving dinner guests with a mini gluten free vegan pumpkin pie for each! An individual dessert that is naturally sweetened with dates, easy to make and perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or the holidays. Oil-free refined sugar free. Makes 4 mini 4.5 inch tart/pie pans
TRY THIS RECIPE
Sweet Potato Pie Bars with Cinnamony Crust
Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Bars. Spiced Sweet Potato Pie layered over cinnamony snickerdoodle crust. Make this into a pie for decadent holiday dessert. Gluten-free option. Makes 1 9 by 5 inch loaf pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Bars. Spiced Sweet Potato Pie layered over cinnamony snickerdoodle crust. Make this into a pie for decadent holiday dessert . GF option | VeganRicha.com
Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake
This Vegan Salted Caramel Pie has layers of Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Mousse and Almond Hemp Chocolate Crust. No Bake Gluten-free palm oil free Makes 1 9 inch pie or tart pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Easy Vegan Pumpkin Pie with a few ingredients and a rustic crust. Can be made gluten-free. Serve with whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake – Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake
Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake – Simple Fall Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake with Pumpkin pie spices. Warm Cozy slice of cake. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake - Simple Fall Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake with Pumpkin pie spices. Warm Cozy slice of cake. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.  | VeganRicha.com
Dark Chocolate Silk Pie
This silky smooth Dark Chocolate silk Pie with Chocolate almond Crust is surely going to be crowd pleaser. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten. Can be made corn-free with a different starch such as arrowroot or tapioca.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Pecan Pie Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe.  Makes a 9 inch pie
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe. #vegan #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Tiramisu Fudge Bars
Tiramisu Fudge Bars with creamy cashew vegan mascarpone layered with cocoa coffee cream. These freezer fudge bars are easy and dreamy. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. 9 by 5 loaf pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Lemon Flan. Vegan Flan Recipe
Lemon Flan. Vegan Flan Recipe. No Bake No Egg No agar Custard flan with caramelized coconut sugar. Spanish Custard flan or Creme Caramel. Vegan gluten-free Soy-free Oil-free Recipe. Makes 2-3 ramekins. I used two 3.5 inch ramekins.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles or No Bake Pumpkin Donut Holes. 7 Ingredient No oil, No Refined Sugar. These fudgy bites are perfect for fall. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles or No Bake Pumpkin Donut Holes. These fudgy bites are perfect for fall. #VeganRicha #Vegan #Glutenfree #Soyfree #Recipe
Vegan Gluten-free Pumpkin Bars Grainfree
These Vegan Gluten-free Pumpkin Bars are grain-free, fudgy and so Delicious! Cinnamon streusel on top makes them decadent and festive. Oil-free Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Grain-free Recipe. Can be refined sugar free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
 These Vegan Gluten-free Pumpkin Bars are grain-free, fudgy and so Delicious! Cinnamon streusel on top makes them decadent and festive. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Soyfree #Paleo #Grainfree #Recipe #VeganRicha
No Bake Vegan Pumpkin Pie with Gluten-free Gingerbread Crust
This Pumpkin Pie is No Bake, and comes together within minutes. Serve with a dollop of whipped non dairy cream. Gluten-free Dairy-free Soy-free. This Crust is so delicious that you will want to eat it by itself. It has candied ginger, cinnamon, cloves, almond, coconut, oats and maple. Roll it up into snack balls if not making the Pie
TRY THIS RECIPE
Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake Vegan Gluten free Recipe. No Bake, No Palm oil
Decadent Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake /Pie has a Chocolate almond crust, a dark Chocolate mousse, a lighter mousse. No palm oil Makes 1 8 inch pan
TRY THIS RECIPE

Frequently Asked Questions

What do vegans eat on Thanksgiving?

This gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving menu is full of possibilities for every course of your Thanksgiving meal. There are veggie loaves, pot pies, whole roasted cauliflower, and more for the main course. For appetizers and sides, there’s everything from breads and soups to vegan cheese balls. And don’t get me started on the desserts. Pies, cakes, cookies, and plenty of amazing pumpkin options!

Are these recipes allergy-friendly?

Many of these recipes are also soy-free or have a soy-free or nut-free option. There truly is something for everyone!

Sharing is caring!

Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
«


⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Comment and Rating

    If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Valerie

    Beautiful recipies! Thank you so much! I made your apple cider donuts this morning…oh my! So yummy! Happy Thanksgiving Richa!

    Reply

    • Richa

      awesome!

      Reply

  2. Joshua Howard

    Wow! Thank you for these ideas! All the recipes sound soooo delicious!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thanks

      Reply

  3. Sue

    Sigh. So many phenomenal recipes…how to choose just a few. I think we’ll be eating these all winter! Happy Thanksgiving .

    Reply

    • Richa

      Happy thanksgiving!

      Reply