55+ Vegan Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes

Are you looking to create a show-stopping gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving menu? These vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes have it ALL! I’ve got you covered from mains dishes to sides to desserts and more.
Planning a feast this holiday season? Here are some vegan and gluten-free options to add to the menu! Most of these recipes are by default gluten-free or have easy gluten-free options mentioned on the post.
Not only are there tons of vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes here, but there are soy-free, oil-free, and nut-free options, as well.
Have a wonderful festive season!
Main Dishes
Here, you’ll find amazing gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving main dishes, like lentil loaves, pot pies, roasted cauliflower, pasta dishes, and even vegan beef Wellingtons!
Sides, Soups, and Dinner Rolls
Get your gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving sides here! You’ll find amazing dishes, like scalloped potatoes, gravy, mashed potatoes, veggies, soups, and more!
Appetizers
Need some gluten-free vegan appetizers? I’ve got you with delicious pinwheels, cheese balls, dips, and fries to keep your guests happy while the main event is cooking.
Desserts
Eating gluten-free and vegan doesn’t mean missing out on amazing desserts! Find cakes, pies, cookies, puddings and plenty of pumpkin options here.
Frequently Asked Questions
This gluten-free vegan Thanksgiving menu is full of possibilities for every course of your Thanksgiving meal. There are veggie loaves, pot pies, whole roasted cauliflower, and more for the main course. For appetizers and sides, there’s everything from breads and soups to vegan cheese balls. And don’t get me started on the desserts. Pies, cakes, cookies, and plenty of amazing pumpkin options!
Many of these recipes are also soy-free or have a soy-free or nut-free option. There truly is something for everyone!
